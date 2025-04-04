The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are caught between maintaining their recent playoff contention and potentially embarking on a rebuild. They do have a solid foundation of veteran leadership and an emerging crop of young talent eager to make an impact. As such, general manager Jason Licht faces the challenge of striking the right balance. Through a series of astute free-agent signings and a well-calculated draft strategy, the Buccaneers are positioning themselves for a productive offseason. Using the Pro Football Focus simulator as our tool, we dive into a comprehensive 7-round mock draft aimed at retooling the roster for a renewed push toward NFC South dominance.

Buccaneers 2025 Offseason

Tampa Bay made a significant move by locking up 29-year-old Chris Godwin with a three-year contract. Sure, Godwin’s dislocated ankle is a concern. However, he remains a proven commodity in the receiving corps. Additionally, when paired with Mike Evans, the duo offers a dangerous one-two punch. If Jalen McMillan continues to develop, this receiving group could once again be among the league’s best.

Haason Reddick’s time in the NFL has been marked by underachievement since being drafted 13th overall in 2017. Still, the Buccaneers’ decision to take a one-year chance on him at $14 million makes sense. The gamble presents far more upside than downside. If Reddick can tap into his potential, he could provide a much-needed boost to Tampa Bay’s pass rush.

Re-signing Ben Bredeson did not grab many headlines. That said, it’s a quietly important move given the offensive line’s performance in 2024. As one of the league’s top-five units, keeping the line intact is crucial to maintaining offensive success. However, key areas still require attention: bolstering the offensive line further, addressing long-term solutions at tight end and in the secondary, and strengthening the overall depth of the roster. The Buccaneers have talent across the board, but this draft could be the catalyst that pushes them from “good” to “great.”

Here we'll try to look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-round post-free agency 2025 NFL mock draft, per PFF simulator.

Round 1, Pick 19: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

Securing one of the top edge rushers in the 2025 draft without having to move up would be a massive victory for the Buccaneers. James Pearce Jr is a disruptive force off the edge. He has elite burst, refined pass-rushing techniques, and a relentless motor that defensive coordinators adore. With his twitchy, explosive movements, Pearce possesses the potential to be an NFL difference-maker. He has a ceiling that could reach All-Pro levels. His ability to generate pressure without the need for constant blitzing would be a valuable addition to Tampa Bay's defense, especially under Todd Bowles. Pearce, paired with Haason Reddick, would significantly enhance the Bucs' ability to rush the quarterback and make plays in the backfield. In the meantime, he will learn from two experienced veterans in Reddick and Lavonte David.

Round 2, Pick 53: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

With an aging and inconsistent cornerback group, selecting Shavon Revel in the second round makes perfect sense for Tampa Bay. At 6'2, Revel brings a desirable blend of size, agility, and the ability to mirror top-tier receivers. Yes, his technique and anticipation are still a work in progress. That said, his athleticism makes him an intriguing Day 2 prospect. Revel’s height and length lend themselves to press-man coverage. That's a style that could fit him well in the NFL. However, transitioning from a single season of starting in the AAC to facing NFL-caliber competition will present challenges. Still, his upside and physical traits make him a valuable long-term investment for the Buccaneers’ secondary.

Round 3, Pick 84: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

The tight end position remains a glaring need for the Buccaneers. Terrance Ferguson could provide an immediate boost. Sure, Cade Otton has shown flashes. However, the offense needs more playmaking ability at the position. Ferguson excels as a receiving tight end with the size and length to play both inline and in the slot. On the flip side, his run-blocking ability leaves much to be desired. As a versatile TE2, Ferguson could serve as a safety net for Baker Mayfield while offering a reliable red-zone target. Ferguson's ability to contribute as a pass-catcher would give the Buccaneers more firepower.

Round 4, Pick 121: Mello Dotson, CB, Kansas

Though not the most glamorous pick, doubling down on cornerback is a necessity for Tampa Bay. Inconsistencies and injuries have plagued the secondary in recent seasons. As such, Mello Dotson offers a steady presence. With an adequate build and experience at the position, Dotson’s lack of elite coverage skills may limit him to a rotational or spot-starting role early on. However, his ability to play press-man coverage could allow him to carve out a niche. As Dotson develops his game, he could become a versatile asset to the Buccaneers' defense. He can provide depth while eventually earning a larger role.

Round 5, Pick 157: Kalel Mullings, LB, Michigan

As David nears the end of his career, the Buccaneers must begin preparing for his eventual successor. Kalel Mullings could be the answer. Sure, his game lacks some refinement and patience due to his brief stint as a running back. However, Mullings' linebacker experience, special teams prowess, and ability to make plays after contact should make him an appealing prospect for the Buccaneers. With his size and physicality, Mullings offers intriguing potential as a future linebacker for Tampa Bay. With time and coaching, he could develop into a valuable player on defense, carrying on the legacy of the Bucs' storied linebacker corps.

Round 7, Pick 235: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

Tampa Bay goes back to the tight end well in the seventh round. They should select Luke Lachey from Iowa. Known for producing NFL-caliber tight ends, the Hawkeyes' pipeline continues with Lachey. He brings a strong football IQ and competitive edge. Yes, Lachey isn’t currently NFL-ready in terms of speed or strength. That said, his potential to develop into a reliable blocker and situational target makes him an intriguing pick. He need to improve his explosiveness and strength. However, his ability to earn coaches’ trust in short-yardage situations could help him carve out a role in the future. At this stage of the draft, he’s a low-risk, high-reward pick with developmental upside.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, the 2025 NFL Draft presents a unique opportunity for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to retool and reinforce key areas of their roster while preparing for both the short-term and long-term future. By addressing needs at edge rusher, cornerback, tight end, and linebacker, the Bucs can enhance their defense, add dynamic playmakers to their offense, and ensure continued success as key veterans transition out of their prime. General manager Jason Licht's calculated approach, combining impactful draft selections with strategic free-agent moves, positions Tampa Bay to remain competitive within a wide-open NFC South. With the right mix of immediate contributors and developmental prospects, this draft could be the springboard the Buccaneers need to make another playoff run and build for sustained success in the years to come.