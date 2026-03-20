There is plenty of work left to do in the Tennessee Titans’ offseason. And there are many directions they can go early in the draft. But here is the Titans’ seven-round 2026 NFL Draft, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator after free agency.

Like every NFL team, the Titans have plenty of needs. Their list revolves around running back, center, guard, edge rusher, and linebacker.

And since the first position on that list is in the backfield, it shouldn’t come as a surprise which way the PFF simulator went with the Titans’ first-round pick.

Round 1, Pick 4: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

The Titans are in the development stages of quarterback Cam Ward. He didn’t hold up very well in his rookie season, and one reason why is the lack of playmakers around him.

Enter Jeremiyah Love. He’s considered a plug-and-play starter for his rookie season, according to NFL.com.

“Three-phase running back capable of stressing defenses with big-play speed and untapped pass-catching value,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He runs with a fierce tempo and processes the front with adequate eyes to find entry points and burst through them.

“Outstanding speed erases pursuit angles to the corner and helps him pull away from tacklers once he opens his gait. He’s live-legged with violent cuts in segmented bursts that can elude tacklers but slow his momentum. (Love is) not a pile-mover, but he runs through contact and squeezes out extra yards as a committed finisher.”

Plus, Love has a grip on good route running. And he can catch the football. Ward will love having this kind of dynamic player at his disposal. That’s especially true if things break down on a given play, as they often did last year for Ward.

Round 2, Pick 35: DI Christen Miller, Georgia

Ranked No. 8 as a defensive lineman in the draft, according to NFL Draft Buzz, Miller brings a 6-foot-4, 321-pound frame to the field. And he looks great against the run.

“Put the tape on, and you see a defensive tackle who can absolutely wreck a running game,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “Miller's ability to hold the point of attack, absorb double teams, and maintain gap integrity translates immediately to the professional level. He plays the game the way old-school defensive coordinators dream about: low pad level, heavy hands, relentless motor. The run defense grades speak for themselves.”

However, there’s a “but.”

“Miller's ceiling depends entirely on whether he can develop as a pass rusher,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “The traits are there. He has the explosiveness to win early and the hand strength to control blockers. But the lack of a refined pass rush plan means he wins almost exclusively on effort and athleticism right now.”

So, the question is, will Miller have to come off the field in obvious pass-rush situations?

Round 3, Pick 66: T Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

Getting a full-time player in the third round is always nice, and Tiernan has the tools to provide that. However, it may not be at the tackle position, according to NFL.com.

“Highly experienced college tackle who is likely to kick inside due to a lack of length that affects his protection projection,” Zierlein wrote. “Tiernan is tall but carries the denseness of frame and core strength of a guard. Feet feature good initial quickness, and he takes excellent angles on the move.

“He often finds early positioning advantages as a base blocker, but lacks the anchor and play strength to consistently fortify/sustain.”

Still, he could be a solid player.

Round 4, Pick 101: TE Sam Roush, Stanford

As the draft drifts later, the Titans will be looking for that diamond in the rough. And Roush has the potential to exceed his draft position.

The reason comes down to pass catching, according to Bleacher Report.

“Roush presents untapped receiving upside that will entice NFL scouts. He also executed a wide range of blocks as part of the Cardinal offense,” Daniel Harms wrote. “The former 4-star recruit has played all 48 games during his collegiate career and went from special teams contributor to an every-game starter.

“Roush is a workmanlike player who will do whatever a team needs, with growth potential as a reliable receiving threat.”

It seems like there’s a seam for him to become a starter.

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Round 5, Pick 142: HB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Once again, the Titans are tapping into the type of player who could be more than the draft says he is. He’s 6-foot and 220 pounds, and he can run, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Singleton is a gifted athlete who converts top-tier speed and acceleration into power. He is also utilized frequently as a receiver out of the backfield,” Trevor Sikkema wrote.

But he does have question marks.

“While he possesses all the physical tools teams look for in a running back, his style is fairly straightforward — when runs are blocked well, he maximizes yardage, but when they are not, he can leave evaluators wanting more,” Sikkema wrote. “That limitation stems from inconsistent creativity with his vision and an inability to consistently force missed tackles in space.”

Round 5, Pick 144: EDGE Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan

He’s not David Bailey or Rueben Bain Jr., but Tucker has a strong grade, according to PFF.

“Tucker generated a 93.3 PFF pass-rush grade to go along with 14 sacks, six quarterback hits, and 41 hurries on 316 pass-rushing snaps in 2025,” Jordan Ploucher wrote. “He also posted a 40.8% win rate when rushing against true pass sets, which ranks first in the class among edge defenders with at least 200 pass-rushing snaps.”

Considering this is a fifth-round pick, that’s an enthusiastic draft outlook.

Round 6, Pick 184: G DJ Campbell, Texas

The size is solid at 6-3 and 321 pounds, and Campbell has improved his pass blocking, according to the Austin American-Statesman via Yahoo.com.

“After giving up six sacks during his first full season as a starter in 2023, he allowed just one in 2025,” David Eckert wrote. “Strong mobility for his size allows him to succeed as a pulling guard and make important blocks in the second level.”

Round 6, Pick 194: LB Red Murdock, Buffalo

Having a nose for tackle making, Murdock could carve out a role on an NFL roster. The physicality is there, too, according to NFL.com.

“Murdock plays firm at the contact point with physicality and toughness,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s ready for battle when the ball comes downhill, but he lacks the closing burst to stay ahead of blocking schemes and shut down the outside run before it turns the corner. (Murdock is a) consistent tackler with good stopping power when he’s in position.”

Round 7, Pick 225: C Parker Brailsford, Alabama

Ah, the dart throw. Brailsford ranks No. 24 on the offensive line, according to NFL Draft Buzz. He would fit best in a zone-heavy offense, highlighting his skills.

“His best reps at Alabama came when the offense let him use his feet,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “Against Georgia in 2024, he looked like a different player on the move compared to the snaps where he had to sit in and absorb power. That split defines his projection.”