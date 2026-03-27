The Tennessee Titans have brought in free-agent faces familiar to new head coach Robert Saleh. They have set themselves up for the draft. And here are three sleeper prospects for the Titans to target in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With needs at running back, center, guard, edge rusher, and linebacker, the Titans can go many directions. But it also means they will need to hit on some late draft picks to fill things out.

The Titans have nine picks, including the No. 4 overall selection. Here are some good targets.

WR CJ Daniels, Miami

Some things about Daniels work against him. One of them is his age (22), according to Pro Football Focus.

“Daniels will be one of the oldest prospects in the 2026 class,” Trevor Sikkema wrote. “He represents a traits-over-production profile and, in his current form, offers contributing NFL ability through his suddenness, elite contested-catch production, and feisty blocking — albeit with limited long speed and yards-after-the-catch output.”

That’s two major strikes with the speed and YAC issues.

However, Daniels is 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds. He has the size and skills to make plays on the outside in the NFL. It’s all about the nuances that make Daniels a nice sleeper option for the receiver-hungry Titans or any NFL team.

“Daniels has a tremendous feel for creating catch opportunities with varied route tempo, body control, and late separation tactics,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He will struggle against a quality press and might need to be schemed into releases against certain corners. Daniels excels in putting himself between the throw and the defender, winning contested catches at a high rate during his time at LSU (2024) and Miami (2025). He’s confident, crafty, and focused, but he’s average after the catch and unlikely to help on special teams, so his road to a roster spot will be challenging.”

But the keywords in that assessment are “late separation tactics” and “winning contested catches.” Let’s be real about the NFL. Those are huge areas where receivers need to excel.

Yes, the lack of YAC can be a detriment. But Daniels can make up for it by making contested catches down the field. Just remember that scouting reports often miss on guys like Daniels. But he’s in a group with the type of makeup that can be veiled from film-viewing eyes.

LB Owen Heinecke, Oklahoma

The Titans aren’t the only team that will cast careful eyes at Heinecke as the draft drifts into Day 3. Some team is going to pull the trigger on him before the sixth round gets too deep.

There’s a real plus to Heinecke’s game. The 6-1, 227-pounder is athletic. And even without prototypical NFL size for the position, he makes up for it with effort, according to NFL.com.

“Undersized but relentless, Heinecke plays with the mentality of a smaller dog who’s eager to fight the bigger dogs on every snap,” Zierlein wrote. “The former lacrosse athlete brings agility, pursuit speed, and an appetite for striking/wrapping as a tackler. He has the ability to slip blocks without compromising his fits, but will be engulfed by big bodies when directly taking on blocks.

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“Heinecke’s motor, mindset, and versatility give him a legitimate chance as a nickel linebacker and core special-teams contributor.”

This is a guy whom Titans head coach Robert Saleh could skillfully deploy in his defensive schemes.

One problem with Heinecke: He still wants to play in college, according to The Athletic. And the Sooners want him back.

“We’re not giving up,” Oklahoma general manager Jim Nagy said earlier this month. “Owen’s just a guy you want to fight for, and we’ve got a locker room full of great young men. And Owen’s incredible. Been in a lot of close contact with he and his dad through this process and through Owen’s Senior Bowl and combine. He came back last week, and we were watching practice together, and I think it got him really juiced up about the potential of maybe coming back here and being a Sooner, being around his teammates again, and seeing those guys work.”

OT Travis Burke, Memphis

In a world where size matters, Burke is bigger than big. And he’s worth a strong late-round look. Burke stands 6-foot-9, weighs 325 pounds, and has 34.25-inch arms.

He ranked No. 11 among tackles on the Athleticism Score at the NFL Combine, according to NFL.com. Maybe he won’t step into an NFL lineup on Day 1 and start, but he’s the type of guy who could be a starter in years to come. Or at the very least, become a valuable backup.

He has plus drive-blocking talent for his body type, according to Zierlein.

“He uses flexible hips and ankles, along with well-placed hands, to create leverage at the point of attack,” Zierlein wrote. “He finishes blocks with good aggression when the opportunity arises. A lack of short-area quickness limits his range as a run blocker and in pass protection.

“He’s scheme-dependent in the run game and will need help managing NFL edge speed, but strong hands allow for longer sustained control when he lands cleanly. There are areas of concern that might not be coachable, but Burke’s length and demeanor work in his favor.”

He might sign as an undrafted free agent. But why shouldn’t the Titans grab him with the No. 255 pick?