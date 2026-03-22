The Tennessee Titans continue to quietly stack defensive depth, and their latest addition fits that exact mold. Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Mohamoud Diabate has agreed to terms with Tennessee, giving the team another athletic piece at the second level.

Diabate arrives after three seasons in Cleveland, where he appeared in 46 games and made 18 starts. The Browns chose not to tender him as a restricted free agent, making his departure expected, but that does not mean his impact goes unnoticed. For an undrafted player, Diabate carved out a legitimate role, especially over the past two seasons.

His breakout came in 2024 when he stepped into a starting role and logged significant defensive snaps, finishing with 70 tackles and multiple pass breakups. While his playing time dipped slightly in 2025, he still started six games and remained a consistent contributor, appearing in all 17 contests.

Now, he lands in Tennessee at the perfect time. The Titans have been aggressive in reshaping their defense this offseason, and Diabate fits as a versatile depth option who can contribute on both defense and special teams. At 24 years old, there is still clear upside in his game, especially given his size and athletic profile.

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This move is less about making headlines and more about building a complete roster. The Titans already have established names at linebacker, but adding a player like Diabate creates competition and insurance. It also aligns with their broader offseason approach of adding multiple defensive pieces rather than relying on one splash signing.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but it is expected to be a low-risk addition. For Tennessee, that is exactly the point.

Diabate may not arrive as a star, but he brings experience, durability, and room to grow. On a defense that is clearly being rebuilt with depth and competition in mind, this is the kind of move that can quietly pay off as the season unfolds.