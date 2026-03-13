With the Tennessee Titans making numerous changes to the coaching staff, roster, and now their uniforms, it sounds like the organization is finally moving on from L'Jarius Sneed. After two seasons in Tennessee, Sneed is officially being released.

Reports indicate the Titans are saving $11.4 million in cap space by releasing the 29-year-old cornerback, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Sneed is officially a free agent and can sign with any team that offers him a contract.

“Titans are releasing CB L'Jarius Sneed, which will save Tennessee $11.4 million against the cap, per sources. Titans informed Snead's agents, the Katz Brothers, of their decision today; Sneed now will become a free agent.”

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Despite being a superstar for the Kansas City Chiefs in his first four seasons in the league, L'Jarius Sneed turned out to be a complete dud in Tennessee. In two campaigns with the Titans, Sneed played in just 12 total games. Injuries prevented him from playing, and when he was healthy, Sneed was essentially ineffective on the field.

In those 12 contests, the six-year veteran only managed to record 49 combined tackles (37 solo) and three pass deflections. He forced zero turnovers, which is the exact opposite of how he played with the Chiefs (10 interceptions and three fumble recoveries in Kansas City), and was consistently outplayed by opposing wide receivers.

The Titans have already found their replacements in the cornerback room. Alontae Taylor signed a three-year, $58 million contract in free agency and is expected to be a starter on the perimeter. Meanwhile, Tennessee also added Cor'Dale Flott on a three-year, $45 million deal, and is expected to step in as the other outside cornerback.