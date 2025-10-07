Rookie Cam Ward had a giant smile as he walked off the field on Sunday. He had every reason to be visibly happy as he finally got his first win after the Tennessee Titans defeated the Arizona Cardinals by the skin of their teeth, 21-20.

Aside from taking the monkey off Ward's back, the Titans broke their 10-game losing skid dating back to last season.

Ward, the top overall pick, threw for a career-high 265 yards, while kicker Joey Slye converted the game-winning field goal from 29 yards to complete the come-from-behind victory. They were down, 21-6, at halftime.

It was a strange escape for the Titans, to say the least. The Cardinals looked like they were on their way to grab the easy win, but they committed back-to-back errors in the fourth quarter.

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt had the perfect recap of Tennessee's wild victory.

“Last week, their No. 1 pick Cam Ward said, ‘I'll keep it a buck, we ass.' Well, their butts were out in the fourth quarter, down 21 to six, Emari Demercado is running in for what's about to make it a 28-6 touchdown, he drops it going in, and then, give coach (Brian) Callahan's squad credit. They stayed in the fight. They signed up for 60 (minutes). That's not cliche,” said Van Pelt.

“I have no idea how they won this game. But they won this game, and they deserve credit for being professional and staying committed to the fight, and I'm happy for them to get the dub, to see Ward walking off with a smile on his face. They earned that smile, I just don't know how it happened.”

.@notthefakeSVP quoting Cam Ward is comedy 😂😭 Watch Chiefs-Jaguars at 8 ET on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App 🍿 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/njXOiidEQs — ESPN (@espn) October 6, 2025

Aside from Demercado, safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson also committed a critical turnover after fumbling an interception.

The Cardinals still had the chance to salvage the game on offense, but they failed to convert, allowing Ward to lead their last-gasp drive.

Van Pelt may be dumbfounded by how the Titans entered the win column, but surely, Ward would be the first to keep it buck and say, “We'll take it.”