Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward's rookie seasons has come with plenty of highs and lows. There are clear areas of his game he'll need to address entering the offseason.

Chief among them may be his mechanics. One rival evaluator is questioning Ward's ability to make plays inside the pocket, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

“Ward’s throwing motion was debated by evaluators before the draft, which wasn’t a surprise after it was picked apart during his journey from Incarnate Word to Washington State to Miami,” Howe wrote. “While beauty is in the eye of the beholder with a QB’s delivery, there are some around the NFL who are concerned his accuracy will have a ceiling if he doesn’t refine his mechanics.”

“The great equalizer is his ability to scramble and make plays,” an executive said. “Who knows if he’ll ever be strong on schedule. It’s hard to know how much it’s sustainable to make plays off schedule outside of the offense.”

Ward has made a name for himself for his ability to make plays on the move. Not every quarterback has the ability to escape pressure from the pocket and make a play. However, for the Titans to be truly successful, they'll need to be able to move the ball down the field consistently. It's early in Ward's career, but some are already beginning to question if he is capable of that.

Through his first 16 games in the NFL, Ward has completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,117 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has added another another 148 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Titans are clearly in rebuilding mode, and still looking for a new head coach. But the play of their quarterback will remain under a microscope. Ward must show vast improvements when he steps on the gridiron for his sophomore campaign.