Who will the Tennessee Titans hire as their new head coach? That's a question that's been bugging fans since they fired Brian Callahan in the middle of the 2025 season. Interim head coach Mike McCoy hasn't done enough to warrant another stay, so Tennessee will be hard at work this season searching for a new coach.

There are a lot of names that are floating around the Titans' search. Most of the names associated with the team are defensive-minded coaches, with one exception: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano's latest report confirms that this is still the case, and names a few other candidates.

“I'm expecting Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to be in the mix in Tennessee (and possibly elsewhere),” Fowler wrote for ESPN. “Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Buffalo offensive coordinator Joe Brady have earned interview chances but aren't considered runaway prospects at this point. Stefanski and Kliff Kingsbury might be involved.”

Fowler also mentions a sleeper candidate: Rams' passing coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. Graziano also says that Rams DC Chris Shula could get a look as well, depending on who he brings around his coaching staff.

The Titans fired Callahan after two seasons with the team. The former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator struggled as Tennessee's coach, managing a 4-19 record through his stint with the team. With rookie Cam Ward in tow, the Titans are looking for a competent coach to help them develop the rookie.

The Titans will cap off their season with a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a 3-13 record this season, there's nothing left for the team to fight for except for a higher draft pick. Still, the final game of the season is a good gauge of Ward's rookie season and which parts of the team need to get fixed.