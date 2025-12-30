It's been a tough 2025 NFL season for the Tennessee Titans, who currently sit at 3-13 following a home loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints over the weekend. Cam Ward has been a highlight machine for the Titans so far in his rookie year, including making one Patrick Mahomes-esque pass as he was falling down in the team's loss to New Orleans over the weekend, but unfortunately, it hasn't translated to much success in the win column for the Titans so far.

This being the case, some have wondered if a shakeup to the coaching staff could be on the horizon for the Titans over the offseason, and recently, a move made by their offensive coordinator after a press conference seemed to signal that this could be the case.

“OC Nick Holz shook hands with every media member after he concluded his press conference,” reported Turron Davenport of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

While this may not necessarily have been a goodbye message from Holz, it sure wouldn't be a surprise if the Titans anted to shake things up on their staff this offseason.

Of course, the Titans already made a major move this year when they fired head coach Brian Callahan in October, ending his tenure with the team with a 4-19 record overall, including 1-5 this year.

Since then, Mike McCoy has stepped in as the team's interim coach, and although they haven't exactly put together a glowing record with him at the helm, there is some thought that he could at least garner consideration for the full-time head coaching job moving forward.

In any case, the Titans are set to conclude their 2025 season with a game against the divisional rival Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. That game is set to kick off at 1:00 pm ET from Jacksonville.