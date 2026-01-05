The 2025 season for the Tennessee Titans ended with a whimper on Sunday. Tennessee got blown out 41-7 by Jacksonville in a game where Cam Ward left early with an injury. Now Titans fans have their eyes firmly fixed on the future as the 2025 regular season comes to a close.

Titans head coach Mike McCoy gave an emotional speech after his final game as interim head coach in 2025. He expressed how special of a place Tennessee is for him.

“It's a special place,” McCoy said on Sunday, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. “There's so many good people here.”

McCoy made it clear that he enjoys being an NFL head coach and leading a team. He is hopeful that he can get that opportunity again in Tennessee next season.

The veteran coach seemed to point to how Titans players responded to his coaching during his stint as interim head coach.

“The players, how hard they worked and they bought in,” McCoy continued. “We weren't winning games but nobody flinched. Nobody shut it down, they kept working.”

McCoy also shared an anecdote about the team's final practice of the 2025 season.

“When I was walking off the field, Coach Mac said something to me about wow that was a pretty amazing practice for Week 18 for a Friday practice,” McCoy concluded. “That's just a credit to everybody in this entire organization.”

Does Mike McCoy have a shot at becoming the Titans' next full-time head coach?

Article Continues Below

But does McCoy even have a chance of being hired as Tennessee's full-time head coach this offseason?

McCoy does have a decent record as a head coach in the NFL. He spent four seasons with the Chargers and went 27-37 during the regular season. McCoy's Chargers made the playoffs in 2013 and had one win and one loss during the postseason.

Meanwhile, McCoy went 2-8 with the Titans this season.

The Titans are about to enter a complete rebuild and have very few players on the roster who will be a part of their future. In fact, Tennessee was willing to ship off anyone except Cam Ward and Jeffery Simmons at the trade deadline.

Perhaps McCoy could make his case as a transitional head coach on a short-term contract. But if the Titans have a chance to hire a young offensive guru, they may be tempted to take it.

Either way, it will be fascinating to see how the Titans approach the upcoming offseason.