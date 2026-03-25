The New York Giants have done their due diligence on a lot of the draft prospects, and with the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft, they have a chance to select another game-changer. They have a few holes on their team that they can fix, but the recent buzz around the league is that they could double down on a position where they had some success last season, which is running back.

Jeremiyah Love seems to be a player that the Giants are interested in, according to Todd McShay of The Ringer.

“For the reasons I just outlined with the Titans, I’m not fully convinced this is the pick,” McShay wrote. “Pairing Sonny Styles with recently signed LB Tremaine Edmunds could be tempting for the Giants, and I like Caleb Downs here as well. But league intel suggests the Giants are one of the most likely teams to take Love in the top 10.”

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Though the Giants already have a running back in Cam Skattebo, Love is definitely one of the best in the draft, and it could be hard to pass up on a talent like his.

“This would signal a clear offensive vision: build around the run game and play-action, similar to how Baltimore developed around Lamar Jackson,” McShay wrote. “Pairing Love with Cam Skattebo (pre-injury form) and Tyrone Tracy Jr. gives the Giants a deep, versatile backfield capable of carrying the offense and maximizing Dart’s strengths.”

It wouldn't be the worst idea for the Giants, but they also have other areas where they can use some talent, such as wide receiver. Someone like Carnell Tate would be a good pick and a nice option to put alongside Malik Nabers, since the Giants don't have that many reliable options to throw the ball to. Adding a safety like Caleb Downs wouldn't be a bad decision as well.