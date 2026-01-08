One of the many side quests during Marty Supreme star Timothée Chalamet's Oscars journey is teaming up with fellow actor Adam Sandler for a basketball game.

A video has surfaced online of Chalamet and Sandler teaming up to play two students at Fairfax High School in basketball. It's not clear who won, but Chalamet opened the video with a miss.

Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler hooping against two Fairfax High School students. (🎥: @cuaronna @lilitph) pic.twitter.com/IYQ2VwXxJF — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 7, 2026 Expand Tweet

One of the high schoolers scored on Chalamet and Sandler in the video. Sandler would eventually even it up by scoring off an offensive rebound.

This has to be a moment neither of the high schoolers ever forget. They got to play basketball with two legends of their industry. Chalamet and Sandler are award winners and basketball fans.

Chalamet and Sandler are New Yorkers. The former is a known New York Knicks superfan, having attended several games. He was especially present during the team's 2025 playoff run. They made it to the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the Indiana Pacers.

Sandler recently starred in Hustle, a basketball drama, for Netflix. He played an NBA scout in the movie who discovers a talented player in Spain.

Previously, Sandler has starred in several other sports movies dating back to Happy Gilmore and The Waterboy in the '90s. Additionally, he has starred in The Longest Yard and Happy Gilmore 2.

Sandler received acclaim for his performance in Uncut Gems. In the Safdie brothers' movie, Sandler plays a gambling addict who bets on NBA games.

Currently, Chalamet is coming off his first-ever Critics' Choice Awards win for his performance in Marty Supreme. Now, he is hoping to win his first-ever Oscar. Previously, he was nominated for his performances in Call Me by Your Name and A Complete Unknown. However, he has not won for either role.

In Marty Supreme, Chalamet plays a ping-pong prodigy named Marty Mauser. Later in the year, Chalamet will return to the Series in the third entry in Denis Villeneuve's series. He plays Paul Atreides in the movies.