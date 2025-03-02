2024 was a season of firsts for the Oregon football program. The team won the Big 10 in their first year in the conference. They were the number one overall seed in the inaugural 12-team playoff. They went undefeated until they met the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. Then, the dream was over. The 41-21 loss to the Buckeyes in Pasadena ended the collegiate careers of many star Ducks, including the electric Tez Johnson. Now, NFL teams are still keeping their eyes on Johnson despite the ultimately disappointing 40-yard dash time he had at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to a report from Denver Broncos reporter Chad Jensen on X, formerly Twitter.

“According to @NextGenStats, Oregon WR Tez Johnson reached a top speed of 22.17 mph running a go route,” posted Jensen on the social media platform. “It was the fastest by a WR at the 2025 #NFLCombine. His 40 time was disappointing, but teams know he's faster than 4.51s. He reached 22.58 mph running his 40, ranking 25-of-39 WRs.”

While the 40-time was underwhelming, there's absolutely no denying Johnson's talent. His story of joining the Oregon football program is well known. He's made a name for himself in Eugene and is considered one of the football team's leaders. Now that Johnson is getting ready for his pro career, one thing is for certain: plenty of NFL teams still have interest in Oregon football's latest star.

Oregon football, Tez Johnson head separate ways after strong partnership

As Johnson prepares for his NFL journey, it's clear why so many teams would be interested. There have been countless times over the course of his collegiate career, particularly with the Oregon football team, where he has absolutely dominated opposing defenses. He was the top target for veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel as the Ducks marched their way into the CFP. He led the Ducks in receiving in five of their games and notched almost 900 receiving yards on 83 catches. Although he had a better rapport with former signal caller Bo Nix in 2023, it's clear to see why Johnson will be coveted in the pros.

Meanwhile, the Oregon football program now heads into year two of life in the Big Ten. Following their humbling loss to the Buckeyes in the CFP, it is full steam ahead for head coach Dan Lanning and his program. Although they have to replace key contributors like Johnson and Gabriel, don't be surprised to see the Ducks make another run at a Big Ten title and more. If Lanning and his team have their way, then their undefeated record won't stop until after they've captured a national championship.