Fanatics Fest is wasting no time reminding fans why the event has quickly become one of the most anticipated culture conventions in sports and entertainment. Ahead of its return to New York City this July, Fanatics confirmed that Jay-Z, Tom Brady, Travis Scott, and Kevin Hart will all be back for the 2026 edition, Complex reports.

The four-day festival will once again take over the Javits Center, and this time, it is getting even bigger. Fanatics Fest will officially add a fourth day to the schedule, beginning July 16, signaling just how fast the event has grown since its debut.

Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Liv Morgan, Jey Uso, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Randy Orton, Stephanie Vaquer, Tiffany Stratton, and Bianca Belair have been announced for Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 pic.twitter.com/MTP1qNzYWX — Cory of Bodyslam.net (@Cory_Hays407) January 8, 2026 Expand Tweet

The announcement did not stop with headline names. New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo revealed 30 additional celebrity guests during a Twitch livestream that leaned into sports and gaming culture. Skattebo used WWE 2K25 to simulate a Royal Rumble-style reveal, blending fan service with viral creativity.

Article Continues Below

A crossover lineup that keeps expanding

Fanatics Fest 2026 will feature a deep WWE presence, led by champions Cody Rhodes, Stephanie Vaquer, Becky Lynch, and Jey Uso, along with stars like Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. The baseball world will be represented by Aaron Judge and Freddie Freeman, while the NBA brings names such as Kevin Durant, Jalen Brunson, and Hall of Famers Allen Iverson and Patrick Ewing.

Fanatics Events CEO Lance Fensterman previously emphasized that no other show blends leagues, athletes, and brands at this scale. “There is no show in the world like Fanatics Fest and the massive growth and impact in just two years drives home the value to fans, leagues, brands and athletes,” Lance Fensterman, CEO of Fanatics Events, said in a previous statement. With expanded space, an added day, and an even deeper guest list, Fanatics Fest 2026 is positioning itself as a can’t-miss moment on the sports culture calendar.