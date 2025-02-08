Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown's production has been limited this season, as he only appeared in two regular-season games and both of the Chiefs playoff games so far. Brown is set to hit free agency this offseason and heading to the Buffalo Bills could be on the table for him. Josh Allen has reportedly wanted to play with Brown.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler elaborated on the situation in his recent notebook.

“The Chiefs very much want to keep receiver Hollywood Brown, who should have a good market due to teams' desire for speed options on the outside,” Fowler wrote. “Mahomes advocated for signing Brown last year and will likely do so again. Will another star quarterback — like Josh Allen — be next? People with the Chiefs I spoke to this week believe that Allen has long wanted to play with Brown.”

Allen, who was just named MVP, could benefit from playing alongside Brown. At the same time, any wide receiver could benefit from playing with a quarterback such as Allen, who has a proven ability to be one of the league's best year in and year out.

Patrick Mahomes would likely hate to see Brown go as well, meaning the Chiefs will likely try their hardest to keep him in Kansas City.

Why was Josh Allen's MVP win surprising?

When Josh Allen was named the NFL's MVP, many were caught off-guard by the decision. Even Allen was surprised by the result.

“I was pretty surprised, given what we know about how the voting goes,” Allen said via CBS Sports. “Lamar was very deserving of this as well.”

Lindsay Jones of The Ringer elaborated on her decision to split her vote between Allen and Lamar Jackson.

“Splitting my ballot was my way of acknowledging that Jackson played quarterback better than anyone this season, while Allen was the defining, and yes, most valuable, football character of the regular season,” Jones wrote.

Despite not expecting to win it, Allen is grateful for the award and the support from his teammates.

“It feels good,” Allen said via USA Today. “I feel like my teammates wanted this more for me than I did. But I’m very honored.”

The MVP race was viewed as a two-man contest between Allen and Jackson for the majority of the season and it came down to the wire.

The addition of Marquise Brown to the Bills could help Allen win MVP again.