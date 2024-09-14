The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the luckiest teams in the league recently, but they got hit with a hard dose of reality on Friday. The Chiefs brought in free-agent wideout Marquise “Hollywood” Brown on a one-year, $7 million deal over the off-season to bolster the receiving corps, but that won't come to fruition anytime soon.

Brown is unlikely to play this year, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Chiefs wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood' Brown, who was placed on injured reserve Friday because of a shoulder injury that requires surgery, is not expected to play in the 2024 regular season, per sources,” Schefter said.

Brown suffered the injury on the first play of the Chiefs' first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 10 due to the hit he took after catching a pass. The ailment wasn't initially expected to be serious, but the medical staff discovered that the former Arizona Cardinal needed surgery after a bone moved in the shoulder, via ESPN.

“Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that Brown was expected to sit out ‘months' — not ‘weeks' — because of the sternoclavicular injury,” the outlet reported.

Brown, who has 313 catches, 3,644 receiving yards, and 28 touchdowns across five NFL seasons, was expected to play a big role in Kansas City's vaunted passing attack this year. The 27-year-old could return for the playoffs, but it's not guaranteed.

How will the Chiefs receiver room shake out now?

The Chiefs still have firepower

While long-term injuries are never easy, Kansas City has the personnel to weather the storm. In addition to all-time great tight end Travis Kelce, the Chiefs have first-round rookie Xavier Worthy to help stretch the field. The speedster scored on both a 21-yard rush and a 35-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

Second-year wideout Rashee Rice continues to ascend as well, as he led the team with seven catches and 103 yards on nine targets in the contest.