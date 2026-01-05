The Baltimore Ravens’ season came to a heartbreaking end Sunday night as rookie kicker Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard field goal, handing the Pittsburgh Steelers a 26-24 victory and eliminating Baltimore from playoff contention. With the loss, the Ravens’ hopes for a third straight division crown were shattered, and their playoff streak, which began in 2021, came to a close.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore’s two-time MVP and franchise quarterback, carried the team with a performance worthy of a win amidst the team’s struggles. Jackson accounted for 238 passing yards and three touchdowns, including two electrifying deep strikes to Zay Flowers in the fourth quarter. On one play, Jackson evaded two Pittsburgh defenders who seemed ready to sack him before launching a precise 50-yard touchdown pass to Flowers. Later on, he found Flowers again for a 64-yard touchdown, giving the Ravens a short-lived lead late in the game.

Jackson’s heroics nearly salvaged Baltimore's season, but missed opportunities elsewhere made the difference. Steelers’ Chris Boswell missed an extra point, giving the Ravens a chance to reclaim the lead after a strong kickoff return from Keaton Mitchell and a 26-yard connection from Jackson to Isaiah Likely positioned the team for a potential game-winning kick. Loop’s attempt, however, sailed wide right, leaving Baltimore, including Jackson, stunned and ending their season with an 8-9 record.

“I'm stunned. I thought we had it in the bag,” Jackson said after the game.

The matchup exposed the persistent problems that haunted the Ravens throughout the season. Injuries were a huge factor, including a crucial third-quarter collision between safeties Kyle Hamilton and Alohi Gilman. Both players were forced from the game, allowing Pittsburgh to exploit the secondary and gain game-changing points. The lack of a consistent pass rush left Baltimore’s defense vulnerable, giving quarterback Aaron Rodgers ample time to dissect the Ravens’ coverage. Rodgers finished with 290 passing yards on 31 completions, and in two games against Baltimore this season, he was sacked only twice.

The offense had been inconsistent as well, failing to build on a promising 10-0 lead in the first half and unable to sustain drives until late in the fourth quarter. After a 1-5 start to the season, the Ravens recovered with a five-game win streak but never showed the consistency needed for a championship run. Problems in pass protection, defensive breakdowns, and special teams mistakes, such as Loop’s missed kick, were constant issues throughout the season.

Baltimore now faces a long offseason, with multiple roster and coaching questions looming. Pending free agents include center Tyler Linderbaum and tight end Isaiah Likely, and speculation about Jackson’s contract and future with the team is certain to resurface. Head Coach John Harbaugh, the winningest coach in franchise history, is also under pressure even after leading the Ravens to eight playoff appearances and two Super Bowl titles.