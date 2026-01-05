The Cleveland Browns once again fell short of expectations in 2025, and now it's time for some to pay the price.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is taking the brunt of the blame, as he has been fired after six seasons with the team according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Despite finishing 5-12 and sitting in last place in the AFC North, Cleveland isn't completely cleaning house. General manager Andrew Berry is sticking around and will lead the search to find the next Browns head coach.

Stefanski is still a well-regarded coach around the NFL, and he has the accolades to back that up. He finished with a 45-56 record in six seasons with Cleveland, leading the Browns to the playoffs twice and winning a wild card game in 2020. He is expected to be involved in the upcoming coaching cycle, with teams such as the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans looking for new head coaches.

Things fell apart for Stefanski in Cleveland over the last two seasons, in large part due to injuries on the offensive line and poor personnel decisions at quarterback. The Deshaun Watson trade has famously been a historic bust for the Browns, and the former Texans QB's Achilles injury derailed an already spiraling 2024 season.

Coming into 2025, the Browns brought back Joe Flacco and traded for Kenny Pickett before drafting both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft. By the end of the season, Pickett was cut, Flacco was traded and neither Gabriel nor Sanders showed enough promise to give Stefanski another season to develop them.

It remains unclear what will happen with Gabriel and Sanders with a new head coach, but it would be somewhat surprising if the next coach didn't want to bring in his own signal-caller to lead the offense after both rookies statistically ranked among the worst in the NFL.

Whoever inherits this situation in Cleveland will have a very talented defense to work with, led by Myles Garrett fresh off of setting the single-season sack record. The Browns had a very good draft class in 2025 outside of the quarterbacks, led by defensive tackle Mason Graham, running back Quinshon Judkins and presumptive Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger.