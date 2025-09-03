The Kansas City Chiefs will enter the 2025 NFL season attempting to avenge their Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Tight end Travis Kelce has been a critical component of the dynasty, but could decide to hang up his cleats once the season ends.

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski recently speculated that Kelce might retire if Kansas City wins this year’s Super Bowl. Further, he compared his loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII to Kelce’s defeat against Philadelphia last season.

“I haven't talked to him about that or anything, but like myself, I lost that Super Bowl,” Gronkowski told Kay Adams. “I didn't want to go out with that bad taste in my mouth. I came back, and we beat the Los Angeles Rams and Super Bowl 53, which was my last game for the New England Patriots. This could possibly be the same type of situation for Travis Kelce.”

Kelce caught four passes for 39 yards during the team’s Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. Across 16 regular season games, the Ohio native made 97 receptions and totaled 823 yards. Despite the sour end to the season, the 35-year-old has remained focused on the upcoming campaign.

“Win a Super Bowl is the only goal,” Kelce told Sean Manning of GQ Sports. “It’s the only goal. It’s every goal.”

The Chiefs will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. Only time will tell if they will be able to overcome last February’s defeat.