The Minnesota Vikings released a statement on Monday to condemn the racism against cornerback Isaiah Rodgers following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at US Bank Stadium on Sunday.

On his Instagram Stories, Rodgers revealed screenshots of the hateful messages sent to him by a fan after their defeat, 28-22. Rodgers, who won the Super Bowl with the Eagles last season, logged two total tackles in the game.

He also posted on X, pleading to keep racism out of football.

“Racism is real. Keep football, football. That's not even the worst I've seen. Stay solid or stay silent,” wrote the 27-year-old Rodgers on X.

“Some of the most racist comments I have seen or read since I entered the league.”

Racism is real 😂😂 keep football , football. Thats not even the worst Ive Seen.

Stay solid or stay silent

"F A N S"

Fake Applause, No Support

Or

Faithful And Never Switching Pick a side and stay on it ! — Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (@rodgers_isaiah) October 20, 2025

The Vikings didn't take the matter lightly, stressing that the “racial slurs” hurled against Rodgers were “disgusting.”

“As we have said previously, there simply is no room for racist words or actions in sports or society. We support Isaiah and all players, who, unfortunately, experience this type of ignorant and prejudicial behavior far too often, and we ask our fans to continue to fight racism,” said the Vikings.

We are disgusted by the racial slurs directed at Isaiah Rodgers following yesterday’s game. pic.twitter.com/uO1j65SN3w — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 20, 2025

Rodgers allowed two big catches in their loss to the Eagles: A 79-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the third quarter and a 45-yard pass to wide receiver AJ Brown with only 1:45 left in the game, which ended the Vikings' last-ditch effort.

He took accountability for their defeat.

“I put it on me. I came here for a reason, and those type of plays I know I can make. So, I put it on me,” said Rodgers in a report from ESPN's Kevin Siefert.

Rodgers signed a two-year, $15 million deal with Minnesota in the offseason.

As of writing, the NFL has yet to issue a statement on the issue.

The Vikings will return to action on Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers.