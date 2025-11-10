DeMarcus Lawrence entered Week 10 with two career touchdowns and matched that total in the first half. The Seattle Seahawks' edge-rusher returned two fumbles for a score in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, which he believes was a lucky break.

Both of Lawrence's touchdowns came on fumbles forced by linebacker Tyrice Knight. Lawrence gave Knight all the credit for creating the chaos, which led to him being in the right place at the right time.

“You can't draw that up,” Lawrence said after the game, via ESPN. “T-Knight did a great job running the play exactly how Coach Macdonald drew it up, and I was the lucky recipient of the two forced fumbles. I'll take it every day.”

Lawrence's first score came from 34 yards out, and his second came from 22 yards away. Both came with Knight hitting Jacoby Brissett just as he was attempting to get rid of the ball.

The pair of defensive touchdowns helped the Seahawks get out to a 28-0 lead. Seattle ended up winning the game 44-22, but the entire complexity of the game would have been different without Lawrence's touchdowns.

With the win, the Seahawks remained tied for first place in the NFC West with a 7-2 record. Seattle faces the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 11, with the winner taking sole possession of first in the division.

Seahawks DE DeMarcus Lawrence's resurgent season

Lawrence's two touchdowns added to his final stat line, which also included four tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks and three quarterback hits. The 33-year-old is now up to 25 tackles, four sacks and 11 quarterback hits through eight games.

After appearing in just four games in 2024, Lawrence has rebounded emphatically in 2025 with the Seahawks. The four-time Pro Bowler is on pace for his best season since 2022, when he recorded a career-high 65 tackles.

Lawrence signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Seahawks in free agency to stick with Seattle for the long haul. Some fans thought his contract was a misfire from the front office in the offseason, but Lawrence is proving to be worth every penny.