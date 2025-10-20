The Minnesota Vikings played poorly in Carson Wentz's revenge game. Minnesota lost 28-22 against Philadelphia on Sunday in a game where Wentz was battling through pain. That has caused some to wonder once again about why J.J. McCarthy has not yet returned for the Vikings.

Bill Simmons is suspicious of McCarthy's ankle injury after Minnesota's ugly loss against Philadelphia. He speculated about the situation on his podcast.

“This McCarthy ankle sprain does not pass the Bill Simmons sniff test,” Simmons said on Monday via The Bill Simmons Podcast. “I watched that game. I wasn’t positive that he was hurt at any point in that game. Then they said he was and put it this way, I don’t think Tom Brady in like 2012 was out for six weeks with this injury. And I wonder if this was a soft benching.”

Simmons is far from the only one to make this claim. However, prominent NFL insiders like Dianna Russini have shut down this idea in past reporting.

“Ankle sprain for a QB. This is this debilitating? Like you're out for over a month? I don’t know,” Simmons concluded.

Perhaps the Vikings will finally turn to McCarthy again after Wentz's bad game against the Eagles.

What did Kevin O'Connell say about Vikings QB situation after Week 7?

Article Continues Below

But what did Kevin O'Connell have to say about the situation?

The Vikings head coach spoke openly in response to a question about how the team will handle the quarterback position in Week 8.

“First and foremost, I think [Wentz] competed and we've got to see how he comes out, healthwise, because he had to use his legs there a couple times,” O'Connell said after the game. “I know Max [Brosmer] was ready to go today and J.J. was the emergency three. But J.J. was able to get some work last week. We'll see how he feels as well.

O'Connell noted that Minnesota has a short week coming up, which could complicate matters.

“On a short week we're gonna put together the best plan we can and that also includes the players available to us,” O'Connell concluded.

Next up for the Vikings is a Week 8 matchup against the Chargers on Thursday Night Football.