Just when it seemed like the Buffalo Bills had righted the ship and were sailing back toward the top of the AFC, their hopeful Super Bowl voyage incurs a considerable blow during a stop in The Magic City. A 30-13 loss versus the Miami Dolphins shows just how vulnerable Sean McDermott's squad is at this point of the campaign. Making matters worse, an already injury-ravaged roster just got even thinner. Rookie Landon Jackson tore his MCL and PCL, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The third-round draft pick and former Arkansas star defensive end made his NFL debut on Oct. 5 and now sees his season meet its possible end. Buffalo is still figuring out a timetable for his return, according to Schultz, but a full recovery is expected. Jackson hopes to get an opportunity to truly prove himself when he is medically cleared. In the meanwhile, the team is struggling to consistently assemble a respectable defense.

The Bills' unsuccessful attempt to bolster the unit at the trade deadline could be quite costly. They still have the ability to shut down a formidable squad on a given night, but stability has eluded them. Veteran defensive tackle Ed Oliver is on the injured reserve after suffering a torn biceps and the secondary is in a fragile state with safety Taylor Rapp likely done for the year and cornerbacks Christian Benford and Taron Johnson both sidelined.

Buffalo needs depth. The Landon Jackson news will force Sean McDermott to dig deeper for reinforcements, a troubling thought with the Bills (6-3) now occupying sixth place in the AFC standings. Their current limitations could be tested against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) next Sunday.