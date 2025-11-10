There always seem to be plenty of new injuries after each week of NFL action. Thankfully, there weren't as many season-ending injuries as there were in Week 9. But multiple players suffered injuries that could serious impact them for the rest of the season.

The NFL playoffs are now just a few months away. That means that suffering a significant injury now could sideline a player of the rest of the regular season.

Let's examine a list of the most important injuries from Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season.

We'll start in New York as the Giants saw their rookie quarterback get injured once again.

Giants QB Jaxson Dart (concussion)

The hits just keep coming for the Giants.

Rookie QB Jaxson Dart suffered a concussion against the Bears on Sunday. Giants head coach Brian Daboll declared that Dart “didn't look right” after going back on the field after taking a big hit.

He left the game and was eventually ruled out. Dart was replaced by backup Russell Wilson.

Daboll summed up the Dart injury, which feels emblematic for the entire 2025 season in New York.

“Yeah. I just say it’s unfortunate he got hurt,” Daboll said after the game.

Hopefully Dart can return soon for the Giants. If only to give fans a little bit of hope for the future.

Jets WR Garrett Wilson (knee)

Wilson reaggravated his knee injury in Week 10's win against the Browns.

The young wide receiver first had a hyperextended knee and then a ligament issue with his knee. Wilson missed a few games but returned in against the Browns.

Wilson left the game and was ruled out with his knee injury.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wondered on Monday if Wilson will miss any time with this reaggravation. He should receive further testing on Monday, which should shed light on the severity of the injury.

It's possible that Wilson could miss time if the Jets decide to play it safe with his health.

Bills TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring)

The Bills had a terrible day against the Dolphins.

Not only did they get blown out by a division rival, but they lost Kincaid to a hamstring injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter quickly confirmed that Kincaid was ruled out after hobbling off the field in the third quarter.

This all happened after edge rusher Landon Jackson was injured during the first half. That left Buffalo with only a few healthy edge rushers for the whole game.

Hopefully the Bills get some good news on Kincaid's injury this week. Otherwise, the Bills could continue falling behind in the AFC East.

Lions CB Terrion Arnold (concussion)

Detroit always seems to have a banged up secondary. Sadly, that trend continued in Week 10.

Second-year cornerback Terrion Arnold was ruled out after suffering a concussion against the Commanders. The loss didn't impact Detroit during the game because they were already dominating Washington.

But it could become a problem if this is a long-term issue for Arnold.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, veteran center Graham Glasgow suffered a back injury and did not return. He was replaced by Trystan Colon.

Lions fans can expect an injury update on both players early in the week.

Chargers TE Oronde Gadsden II (knee)

The Chargers must be worried about Gadsden. He left Sunday's game against the Steelers with a knee injury and was ruled as questionable to return.

Gadsden went down in the third quarter after getting tangled up while blocking on a running play.

The rookie tight end was walked back to the locker room and evaluated. But he did not return during Sunday Night Football.

Gadsden will likely receive further testing early this week to determine the severity of his injury.

Rams WR Davante Adams (oblique)

The Rams got a huge win against the 49ers on Sunday. But Sean McVay confirmed after the game that Adams suffered an oblique injury.

Adams was ruled out and did not return. However, McVay did note that Adams could potentially have returned if the game was not already under control.

McVay's update on Adams is a great sign, especially because it came immediately after the game.

Naturally, the Rams will give Adams some tests to determine the severity of the injury. But on the face of it, this doesn't look like something Rams fans should be worried about.

Stay tuned this week for further updates.

Vikings LB Jonathan Greenard (shoulder)

Greenard suffered what appeared to be a serious shoulder injury against the Ravens on Sunday.

The veteran pass rusher suffered the injury during the second half and was initially listed as questionable to return. However, he was downgraded to out just 15 minutes later.

Greenard has not been as productive in 2025 as he was last season when he had 12 sacks. But he is still an extremely valuable member of Minnesota's defense.

Hopefully Greenard gets a positive injury update before Minnesota takes on Chicago in Week 11.