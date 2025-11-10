The New York Giants' 2025 season went from bad to worse in Week 10 when they blew another lead to fall to 2-8 and watched Jaxson Dart suffer another injury. The temperature of Brian Daboll's seat continues to increase with each loss, but not everybody believes he is to blame.

With Dart suffering his second concussion of the year, Daboll has now been thrown under the bus for putting the team's franchise quarterback in harm's way. However, he might not have any other options, given New York's current offensive landscape, WFAN host Chris McMonigle pointed out.

“You think the next coach is not going to run with [Jaxson Dart]? Well, then you're not going to have the same quarterback we look at and say, ‘Wow, that's our future.' If you can't run him, then he's not the same player, because look at him run… It's a huge part of his game, that's who he is. That's the reason we think so highly of him. You think the next coach should come take that away?

“I don't think the coach is deliberately putting the kid in harm's way so he could save his job. We scream, ‘You gotta win football games,' then he's calling plays because the offense doesn't have weapons. He's the one weapon. He's out there trying to win the football game.”

McMonigle fires back at the complaint that the Giants coaching plays a role in Jaxson Dart's injuries:@CMacWFAN pic.twitter.com/ZABcQUHeJu — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) November 10, 2025

Giants' bleak offensive outlook with Jaxson Dart injury

Dart suffered the injury on a designed quarterback run in the third quarter. He picked up the first down on a well-executed play, but lost the ball at the end of the run before slamming his head into the turf.

The play sparked the beginning of the end for the Giants, who blew yet another double-digit fourth-quarter lead. Daboll had no choice but to turn to Russell Wilson after Dart was ruled out and watched his offense burn up in flames.

The Giants amassed 439 total yards of offense in snowy Chicago weather, but almost all of it was Dart's work. The team takes a substantial step back with Wilson, who has taken three sacks in his last 25 snaps.

Dart is questionable for Week 11 to start the week and has to clear the NFL's robust concussion protocol to face the Green Bay Packers. If he is unable to go, Daboll will be left to decide between Wilson and Jameis Winston to lead his offense.