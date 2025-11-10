The New York Jets have won two games in a row, and it looks like they're starting to find some kind of rhythm after a rough start to the season. One thing that may have sparked this is the quarterback controversy over who will start. For the past two weeks, head coach Aaron Glenn has had to answer a question almost every day about who will be the starter leading up to the week, and he's strategically kept it a secret until the final day.

The quarterback has been Justin Fields the past two weeks, just like it's been for the entire season, and the Jets have now won two straight games. To start this week, Glenn made it known that the media shouldn't ask him about the starting quarterback, because he's not going to tell them.

“Please don't ask me anything about the quarterbacks. You know I'm not going to tell you and I don't want to waste my time when it comes to that, when it comes to who's starting,” Glenn said via ESPN's Rich Cimini.

It seems like, at this point, the obvious answer to the question is Fields, who has improved over time to get the offense on track.

Article Continues Below

Jets win second game of the season

The Jets had a busy week as the trade deadline approached and made several moves, shipping away Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. Some would say that they were shorthanded coming into their game against the Cleveland Browns, but they showed they had just enough to win. Outside of the deadline, many people wanted to know who the starting quarterback would be for the week.

Since Glenn left the door open weeks ago on who would be the starter, he has received the question consistently. He didn't let everyone know until the morning of the game that Fields would once again be the starter. Fields was coming off one of his better games of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it made sense that he would be the starter.

The Jets' next matchup will be against the New England Patriots, and there's a good chance that Fields will once again be the guy leading the team. With the momentum that they've been able to build the past two weeks, there shouldn't be much of a reason to change things.