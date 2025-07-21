The Washington Commanders made a splash attempt by signing Von Miller. And they have a player under major pressure to perform this season. Also, here is one surprising Commanders player who could make or break their 2025 NFL season.

It may be scary to Commanders’ fans, considering some of the negative things that have been said about this player. But if the Commanders are going to compete in the NFC East, they will need strong play from free-agent signee Javon Kinlaw.

It’s not that Kinlaw needs to be an All-Pro or even play at a Pro Bowl level. But he needs to be consistent and dependable in the middle of the Commanders' defensive line.

Commanders counting on DT Javon Kinlaw

Kinlaw brings a strong attitude to the situation, something that fits into the Dan Quinn atmosphere. He knows how to fight through adversity, according to commanders.com.

“To his credit, he fought through and came back even better, which was really impressive,” Peters said. “And how much he played two years ago in San Francisco and how much he played last year, those are like his first two years, in essence. And he's got the hunger to get better and better. We like that just as much as anything about him.

“He can be 350 and be chiseled. He's a freak. It's unbelievable. I've seen him when he was as low as 275 in San Francisco and then as high as 330-plus last year with the Jets. So, he can play at any weight.”

Most of the criticism aimed at Kinlaw comes from looking at his numbers. They focused on what he hasn’t been able to accomplish. But Peters is betting on Kinlaw erasing all of his career highs. Kinlaw will need to do that to impact the Commanders the way his salary says he should.

New coach gives Javon Kinlaw a chance to shine

Getting a chance to work with defensive line coach Darryl Tapp could help Kinlaw turn his career around. Tapp coached Kinlaw in San Francisco, and Kinlaw said he’s happy to be under his guidance again, according to commanders.com.

“Coming from a guy who actually knows me pretty well, even outside of the game of football, it's always a beautiful thing,” Kinlaw said. “He knows what he's getting when it comes to me. I'm excited, for sure, because he brings a lot of energy.”

Tapp provided an open door for Kinlaw to sign with the Commanders. Kinlaw said it made his decision easy.

“That's what you need on them dog days,” Kinlaw said. “You need someone that's gonna help you out.

“These people, they believe in me over here. They see the progression. Every year, I'm looking to get better. Every year, I've gotten better. I'm gonna continue to get better. And I'm just happy that it's here that I get to showcase that.”

What will Commanders' defense look like?

Washington’s defense as a whole will likely determine how far the team can go in 2025. The Commanders need Bobby Wagner to have another good season in him, Dorance Armstrong and Von Miller need to get after the quarterback, and it wouldn’t hurt for Trey Amos and Marshon Lattimore to perform at above-average levels on the corners.

Amos is already turning heads among the coaching staff, according to commanders.com.

“He's looked really good,” said defensive pass game coordinator Jason Simmons. “The thing about him that I'm most impressed with is his maturity; his ability to be able to grasp the playbook; his willingness to ask questions.

“He knows that he wants to be good. (And) he knows what it takes to be good. He comes from a really good program, and we're excited to have him.”

Commanders have other players who need to step up

Lattimore said Amos is a polished product in some ways.

“His technique is there,” Lattimore said. “From what I can see, he looks complete. He's a rookie, and it's early, but throughout the season, I feel like he's going to keep that up and get better as the season goes.”

Quinn said Amos’ length plays a key role.

“It's the length and to be able to defend these contested passes,” said Quinn. “So often when you're playing man-to-man or close matching and coverage, having that size and length to defend, the guys on the outside, that's one of the things that we really liked about Trey's game.”

But in order for Lattimore and Amos to have a fighting chance, guys like Kinlaw will have to be disruptive.

Quinn said he believes the Commanders can turn in another strong season, according to commanderswire.com.

“I am hoping the team we are bringing in will be a really competitive group,” said Quinn. “Like, this is going to be a hard team to make. A lot of positions have some legitimate comp. It's going to elevate a lot of people. So, if we get that part right, the best teams have huge competitions among positions and in practice, offense and defense. That's what I hope we can create here.”