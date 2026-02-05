The Washington Commanders have made plenty of changes for 2026. Some of those moves will likely decide Dan Quinn’s future. But there’s more work to do, and here are three Commanders cut candidates entering the 2026 offseason.

Because of its ancient roster, the Commanders probably have more cut possibilities than most NFL teams. They need to get younger and faster.

The Commanders could have close to $100 million in cap space this offseason. That gives them a chance to make meaningful moves to improve the team.

And they need to start by ending ties with a player who hasn’t shown any kind of spark since he arrived in Washington during the 2024 season.

Commanders need to cut CB Marshon Lattimore

It was bad for Lattimore last season. And things didn’t get better in 2025. At times, he seemed invisible, recording only 27 tackles in nine games.

And yet, Lattimore is cashing checks that suggest he’s one of the NFL’s best.

The Commanders can save $18.5 million if they cut Lattimore without taking dead cap. That makes the decision fairly easy.

It didn’t help Lattimore’s cause to encounter legal woes. Earlier this year, Lattimore got arrested in Cleveland on a possible charge of carrying a concealed weapon, according to police records via ESPN.

“Lattimore was arrested following a traffic stop in Lakewood, Ohio, at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday, according to the police,” John Kim wrote. “He was booked into jail but later released. The matter remains under investigation.

“In a statement, the Commanders said, ‘We have been made aware of the arrest and are gathering more information.‘

Lattimore was also arrested in March 2021 in Cleveland and was initially charged with a felony for receiving a stolen firearm, according to ESPN.

Lattimore is 29 years old and clearly on the downside of his career. The numbers support that assessment. Lattimore had a grade of 52.1, according to Pro Football Focus. That ranked him 96th out of 114 cornerbacks.

Plus, the Commanders need to get younger and faster on defense. And Lattimore showed no ability to keep up with fast NFL wideouts in 2025.

OL Nick Allegretti could be cut

A seven-year veteran, Allegretti was a fixture on the Commaders' offensive line in 2024. He started all 17 games at the guard position.

However, he made only four starts this season. And he didn’t look like the same player.

Allegretti’s departure could save the Commanders well over $2 million.

A three-time Super Bowl champion, Allegretti signed a 3-year, $16 million contract with the Commanders before the 2024 season. It was a good move at the time. And the Commanders got a good year from him.

But he lost his starting job early in the season. He later tried to replace injured center Tyler Biadasz, but things didn’t go well, according to The Athletic.

“Allegretti struggled with high snaps,” Nicki Jhabvala wrote. “Cutting him would save roughly $3.6 million in cap space.”

Commanders WR Noah Brown could be out

He caught a Hail Mary pass and … yeah, it’s hard to think of anything else substantial. In two seasons, he has appeared in just 15 games.

Brown had just one touchdown in his two seasons with the Commaders. Yes, it was an exciting one. But when it comes to availability, Brown has failed to meet the challenge.

This year? Five catches, 83 yards. That’s it. And that’s enough. It’s time to move on.

Injuries are the biggest reason the Commanders can’t count on Brown. He has yet to play a full 17-game season, but he made it to 16 games during two separate seasons with the Cowboys.

Brown has tried to stay upbeat despite the setbacks, according to his post on Instagram in December via commanderswire.com

“Sometimes you can’t make sense of everything God throws at you in life,” Brown wrote. “You do the best you can in all the departments you can control, and God still says, ‘not yet.’ It’s easy to get discouraged, angry, sad, mad, feel sorry for yourself … all of the emotions. But when I look at my life and all the times God showed up for me when I thought I was down and out, it’s impossible to sit in those emotions.”

Certainly, there's nothing wrong with Brown's influence as a locker-room guy. And that has value in today's NFL. But there needs to be more consistent production to keep eating up a roster spot. And Brown hasn't been able to deliver the goods in that department.