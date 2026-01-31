The Washington Commanders are embarking on a significant defensive reconstruction following a disappointing 5-12 campaign that saw their unit finish dead last in total yards allowed. To lead this turnaround, head coach Dan Quinn finalized a deal to hire Daronte Jones as the team’s new defensive coordinator. Jones, a respected disciple of Brian Flores, previously served as the defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings.

His hire comes as Washington looks to replicate the success of a Minnesota defense that allowed the second-fewest passing yards in the league during 2025.

This transition is crucial for Quinn, whose future in Washington likely depends on a return to the postseason in 2026 after a steep regression from their previous NFC Championship appearance.

In addition to the coordinator change, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reported on X that the team is moving on from several other assistants as part of this flurry of changes. Specifically, the Commanders are moving on from assistant linebackers coach and career sack leader Ryan Kerrigan, defensive pass game coordinator Jason Simmons, assistant defensive line coach Sharrif Floyd, and player development coach Pete Ohnegian.

These departures signal a clean break from the previous staff under Joe Whitt Jr., as Jones prepares to implement his own vision. With the seventh overall pick in the upcoming draft, Jones and general manager Adam Peters will need to secure immediate defensive talent to bolster a unit currently ranked among the league's bottom tier in multiple categories.

This overhaul represents a major gamble for Dan Quinn, who chose Jones after being unable to land higher-profile names like Brian Flores or Mike McDaniel. Jones brings a wealth of experience from previous stints with the Dolphins, Bengals, and LSU, but 2026 will be his first time leading a professional defense as the primary coordinator.

He inherits a roster with elite veteran pieces like linebacker Bobby Wagner, yet significant questions remain regarding the secondary and overall depth.

As the team enters the new year, the effectiveness of these hires will determine whether Washington can reclaim its status as a contender or face another period of institutional uncertainty.