The Washington Commanders entered the 2025 NFL Draft with transformation in mind. As Adam Peters steers the front office and Dan Quinn establishes a renewed culture of toughness and precision, Washington sought to plug key roster holes while continuing their ambitious roster makeover. Without a third-round pick, the Commanders had to maximize value with every selection. Their approach showed a smart balance of long-term thinking and short-term impact. It set up a critical season for a team with rising expectations.

Washington Commanders 2025 Draft Needs

Heading into the draft, Washington's most urgent need was clear. They had to replace Dante Fowler Jr. He led the team in 2024 with 10.5 sacks but left in free agency. The lack of a true edge presence put pressure on finding a pass-rushing solution. The secondary, while bolstered by the acquisition of Marshon Lattimore, still needed depth and developmental talent at cornerback and safety. On the offensive side, uncertainty loomed large over the wide receiver room. Four top contributors—including Terry McLaurin and newly acquired Deebo Samuel—are on expiring contracts. Reinforcements were needed to ensure franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels had weapons beyond 2025. Offensive line depth was also on the radar after investing heavily in Daniels' protection during free agency.

Here we'll try to hand out grades for every pick that the Washington Commanders made in the recent 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1, No. 29 overall: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Grade: A-

Protecting Daniels is mission-critical. As such, drafting Josh Conerly Jr was a forward-thinking move. Conerly's stock steadily rose throughout the college season thanks to his elite athleticism, smooth footwork, and increasingly polished technique. Sure, Washington already boasts veteran tackles in Laremy Tunsil and Brandon Coleman. However, Conerly brings insurance, competition, and a possible heir apparent to a crucial position. Critics might argue that passing on immediate defensive help was a risk. Still, you can't fault the Commanders for investing in the long-term security of their franchise QB. With the growing volatility of offensive line play across the NFL, having three starting-caliber tackles is a luxury most teams would envy.

Round 2, No. 61 overall: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

Grade: A

The Commanders struck gold late in the second round with Trey Amos. He is a physical, aggressive man-to-man corner. Amos perfectly complements Marshon Lattimore's style. He has the instincts to thrive in Quinn’s defense, which leans heavily on press coverage and tight windows. Amos isn't just a plug-and-play option. He could also emerge as a full-time starter by midseason. His ball skills, competitiveness, and resilience against big-bodied receivers address a critical need in the secondary. Peters prioritized getting a young, ascending talent in Amos without overreaching. This one could pay immediate dividends.

Round 4, No. 128 overall: Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech

Grade: B+

Jaylin Lane might end up as one of the steals of Day 3. He is a fearless, twitchy receiver with explosive punt return ability. Lane brings an element of dynamism Washington has lacked outside of Samuel. Despite standing just under 5'10, Lane plays with a big-man mentality. He consistently fights through contact and can break tackles in space. With Washington's top four wideouts facing contract uncertainty, Lane’s addition was both wise and forward-looking. His ability to contribute immediately on special teams adds even more value. Keeping Lane local, within the DMV area where he already has strong fan support, only boosts his upside for Washington.

Round 6, No. 205 overall: Kain Medrano, LB, UCLA

Grade: B

If you're building a fast, instinctive defense, you want players like Kain Medrano in the mix. He is a fluid athlete with natural sideline-to-sideline range. As such, Medrano projects as a core special teams standout early on. His instincts in coverage and aggressive pursuit in run support fit exactly what Quinn covets in his linebackers. Yes, he needs to add a bit more functional strength to maximize his tackling efficiency. That said, Medrano is a perfect sixth-round bet with upside to become a rotational linebacker in a year or two.

Round 7, No. 245 overall: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Arizona

Grade: B

Arizona's Jacory Croskey-Merritt has traits in spades. He has legitimate home-run speed and surprisingly good vision. As such, Croskey-Merritt gives Washington a new flavor in the backfield. His acceleration and ability to shake tacklers in the open field could make him a change-of-pace weapon behind Brian Robinson Jr and Austin Ekeler. Even if he carves out a niche primarily as a return specialist and third-down option, that's fantastic value for a late seventh-round selection.

Final Commanders Draft Grade: A-

The Commanders' 2025 draft was not flashy. However, it was efficient, focused, and smart. They solidified the offensive line, injected more toughness and versatility into the secondary, and added explosive playmakers on offense and special teams. While they missed out on landing a premium edge rusher this time around, the investments in veterans like Laremy Tunsil and Marshon Lattimore soften that blow considerably.

Adam Peters and his staff clearly understand where this roster stands—not just for 2025, but for the seasons beyond it. They made selections that help Jayden Daniels in the present and fortified the roster for the future. That’s exactly the kind of vision Washington has needed for a long time.