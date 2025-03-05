Things are looking up again for the Washington Commanders. They traded for Deebo Samuel, which is nice. And they fully know there’s more roster work to be done. A good draft can help, and here is a five-round post-combine 2025 NFL mock, per Pro Football Focus simulator.

If the Commanders finish with this draft intact, they probably won’t be sky-high happy heading into the 2025 season.

Right off the bat, the Commanders scored a good pick. But with only three selections in the five rounds and the latter two picks not exciting, the overall grade of C+ has to leave fans hoping for better when the real day comes.

Commanders get DT Walter Nolen at No. 29

Nolen is all over the draft board in terms of mock results. Still, it’s hard to see him falling this far. That’s a deep first-round pick to get a guy with this kind of scouting report, according to nfl.com.

“Nolen has NFL-starting size but won’t blow you away with his physical traits,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “However, he gains quick advantages with his explosiveness into contact and ability to beat up blockers when singled up. He has the athletic talent to play into gaps but needs to play with better hands to keep himself clean at the point of attack.

“He wins as a rusher with his athleticism and play strength, and doesn’t need to be schemed for. The pass rush still requires refinement, but he already flashes quick-win moves that foreshadow good pressure and sack production as a pro. Nolen’s blend of explosiveness and playmaking talent create high upside as a three-down interior lineman.”

And an NFC national scout said, “Nobody questions how talented he is and how hard he plays. Super twitched up and really explosive.”

That sounds well and good for what the Commanders need on the defensive line. This is especially true if they trade Jonathan Allen.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said the defensive line group as a whole looks good in the draft, according to commanders.com.

“The creativity part; I think that's what I see most in this group,” Quinn said. “Here's the big ends that can move down. Here's the outside guys that can go inside. Those are the things you want in a league of matchups. That adds a lot of value.”

Another choice at this spot could have been Oregon offensive tackle John Conerly Jr.

Commanders take CB Benjamin Morrison in Round 2

This pick didn’t move the needle as much as getting Nolen. But it’s another step in a defensive direction, and that’s a good thing.

Morrison has the ability to be an NFL starter, according to nfl.com.

“Linear outside cornerback whose eye-catching ball production must be balanced out by his inconsistencies in coverage,” Zierlein wrote. “Morrison would appear to be a natural press corner, but he lacks ideal footwork to mirror and match not only the release but the initial route breaks.

“He has below-average coverage fluidity in open spaces and appears to be more effective covering the deep ball than shadowing routes on the first two levels. Morrison is more patient from off coverages and takes efficient paths to the throw, so a more zone-oriented scheme could make sense, while helping to minimize areas of concern.”

Commanders pick TE Terrance Ferguson in Round 3

This could turn out to be a good pick. There’s a lot to like about Ferguson as a third-round selection. However, unless his blocking improves, he’ll be confined to passing sets, according to nfl.com.

“Productive pass catcher with good size but an alarming lack of tenacity and fire when it’s time to run block,” Zeirlein wrote. “Ferguson saw adequate short-catch volume but was rarely asked to venture beyond the front yard as a route-runner. He has not shown enough technique or toughness to neutralize an NFL edge defender at the point of attack, but he can hit targets as a move blocker. Ferguson could improve in that area with additional coaching, but he might need to find the grit needed to compete against NFL tough guys as a run blocker to realize his full potential.”

For any Commanders’ draft pick, they are looking for a certain type of player that will fit well in the team’s culture.

“(General manager) Adam (Peters) and I aren't just picturing it,” Quinn said. “We've actually seen it. Man, are we looking for the competitive spirit in a player. And guys who just absolutely love ball. They're willing to show that connection to their teammates.”