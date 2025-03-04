Deebo Samuel was one of the San Francisco 49ers’ most productive and popular players since the organization selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft. However, after a disappointing season, in which the 49ers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020, Samuel and the team agreed it was time for a fresh start. On Saturday, San Francisco traded Samuel to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round draft pick.

Despite openly wanting to leave the 49ers, Samuel had nothing but kind words after spending six years with the organization.

“49ers know where I stand with them and it’s nothing but love. Love John and Kyle to death no bad blood no way shape or form. They know I’m more than appreciative of everything they done for me as a player and a man nothing but love,” the veteran wideout wrote via his official account on X.

San Francisco reached the Super Bowl twice during Samuel’s tenure, in 2019 and 2023. Both times the team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs – and both times the team followed up the Super Bowl appearance by winning six games and missing the playoffs the next year.

Deebo addresses rumors of being overweight

Samuel had his best season with the 49ers in 2021 when he produced 1,770 combined rushing and receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns. Last year, the former All-Pro had 806 total yards and four scores as the 49ers suffered a string of injuries that cratered the offense.

One persistent issue surrounding Samuel’s time in San Francisco was his weight. There was talk that the receiver was 20 pounds overweight last season after an illness and various injuries impacted his ability to work out.

Samuel responded to the rumors about his weight, clarifying things for reporters who were guessing what he tipped the scales at in 2024. “225 to be exact… Can’t wait till this season start. Fresh start new Bo,” he wrote.

Samuel’s weight was brought up previously to explain poor production. After his All-Pro 2021 season, Deebo had a down year in 2022. Feeling disappointed in his output, Samuel got leaner for the 2023 campaign, which he believes added more speed to his game. Now he'll join the Commanders, presumably at his ideal weight, offering quarterback Jayden Daniels a strong target in the passing game.