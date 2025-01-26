On the eve of the NFC Championship game, the Hard Rock Cafe in Philadelphia was buzzing—not with Eagles fans, but with a sea of burgundy and gold as Commanders fans gathered to prepare for their team’s highly anticipated matchup against Philadelphia. Among the most energetic fans were Ryan Paxton from Portsmouth and Brandon Wharam from Chesapeake, two die-hard Washington supporters who made the trek to the City of Brotherly Love to cheer on their team.

“This is the first time I’ve ever gotten to go to a Washington playoff game,” Wharam shared, visibly thrilled about the opportunity. “I just couldn’t miss it. I had to see it.”

Fans like Paxton and Wharam are riding the high of Washington’s surprising playoff run. After upsetting both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions, the Commanders find themselves one win away from a trip to Super Bowl LIX. “We just had to make it, had to show up for this game,” Paxton said. “We’re on a run for three decades, so we had to go ahead and do it.”

Commanders fans are ready for the NFC Championship in Philly

The event wasn’t just about football—it was also a chance for fans to connect and share their passion for the team. Many fans were starstruck when they met Commanders legend London Fletcher, who took photos and chatted with the group. “We actually just got to meet London Fletcher,” Wharam said with a smile. “What a legend. I just couldn’t believe it.”

For fans like Paxton, the atmosphere was unforgettable. “It’s just breathtaking,” he said. “Everybody’s tried and true, having a great time, just ready to see if we can pull it together.”

The Commanders’ playoff history offers hope for these fans. Washington has a strong record in conference championships, going 5-1 all-time, and they remain undefeated against Philadelphia in the playoffs, with their last meeting resulting in a win during the 1990 Wild Card round. The team’s 45-31 victory over the Lions last week was their first divisional-round win since 1991 and their second-highest scoring postseason game ever.

Despite being underdogs against the Eagles, Commanders fans believe in their team’s ability to defy the odds. “They thrive off being the underdogs,” Wharam said confidently. “I can’t wait to see it.”

For Paxton, a win on Sunday would be the culmination of decades of loyalty. “It would mean everything,” he said. “Just everything. I can’t put it into words.”

As the Commanders face the Eagles at 3:00 PM on Sunday, fans like Ryan and Brandon will be cheering with everything they’ve got, hoping this magical playoff run continues all the way to the Super Bowl.