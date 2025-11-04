The Washington Commanders are headed for a 2026 outlook on the heels of an injury, where Dan Quinn accepted blame. Making matters worse, Frankie Luvu got slapped with punishment over an illegal move against the Seahawks.

Luvu has been suspended for one game, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

“The NFL has suspended #Commanders LB Frankie Luvu for one game after performing a hip-drop tackle in last night’s game vs. Seattle — his third such tackle of the season.”

Commanders will go without LB Frankie Luvu for a game

The problem is that Luvu has continued to use the illegal move, according to NFL.com.

“During the first quarter of the Seattle-Washington game, Luvu violated Rule 12, Section 2, Article 18 (a)(b), which states that: ‘It is a foul if a player uses the following technique to bring a runner to the ground: (a) grabs the runner with one or both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and (b) unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and/or trapping the runner's leg(s) at or below the knee,' the league statement read, in part.”

The Commanders veteran intends to appeal the suspension, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

“If Luvu's suspension is upheld, he will be docked his $508,333 game check,” Grant Gordon wrote.

If the Commanders have to go without Luvu against the Lions, it could be a very long afternoon. The team is already depleted on that side of the ball, and losing a central piece like Luvu would hurt.

The 29-year-old Luvu has posted 50 tackles, two sacks, and four tackles for loss.

It has been an ugly run for the Commanders’ defense, according to commanderswire.com.

“We've seen a lot of bad Washington football over the last 24 years,” Brian Manning wrote. “Some bad teams, low on talent, struggling coordinators, but it's this staff, led by a defensive-minded head coach, Dan Quinn, that is being embarrassed by the rest of the NFL. Not even Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio were this bad. Let that sink in.”