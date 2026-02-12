The pressure is on for Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn in 2026, and he has taken a big chance with young coordinators. Things could be easier if the team does things the right way over the next couple of months. And here are three sneaky good NFL free agents the Commanders must sign in the 2026 offseason.

Defense. Defense. Defense. And maybe, a wide receiver. The Commanders have to hit these positions hard. And then make a home-run pick with their No. 7 overall selection in the NFL Draft.

Leading the way on the free-agent target list should be this impressive defensive end.

Commanders should target edge rusher Jaelan Phillips

There’s a clear-cut reason to pursue Phillips. He fits a major need for the Commanders. They should sign him and still draft an edge rusher at No. 7.

Phillips hasn’t been a huge sack guy, but he does fine in quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Injuries have plagued Phillips‘ career, but he looked closer to his best after arriving in Philadelphia ahead of the trade deadline,” PFF wrote. “From Week 10 on, he earned a 70.2 PFF pass-rush grade and generated 44 total pressures.”

Phillips’ 77.1 pass-rush grade was the second-highest of his career. His pass-rush win rate ranked in the top 20 of the NFL among qualifying edge defenders.

There’s still a lot to like about Phillips, a former first-round pick who is only 26 years old.

Phillips said he doesn’t know whether he will stay in Philadelphia, according to pennlive.com.

“I don’t really know,” Phillips said. “It’s up to my agent and ultimately up to me, too. But it’s my first experience with it, so I’m not really sure how it plays out. But we’ll see. I’m excited.

“Obviously, I’ve got a family now. I’ve got a kid on the way, so I’ve got to think about that. But also, I want to be on a competitive team, in an environment where I love the guys I’m around and love the organization that I’m playing for. I feel like I feel that here. Ultimately, I’m confident in myself. That wherever I do end up, I’ll be able to make the most out of it.”

Commanders should also consider edge rusher Odafe Oweh

It may not seem like something an NFL team would do. But the Commanders wouldn’t be crazy to bring in two edge rushers. The position failed the team in 2025. A huge upgrade is sorely needed.

So if the Commanders decided to go with a linebacker, cornerback, or receiver at No. 7, why not bring in Odage Oweh along with Phillips?

Oweh looked the part with the Chargers this year. He recorded 7.5 sacks in 12 games with Los Angeles. His effort in the Wild Card loss to the Patriots showed everything, with three sacks and two forced fumbles.

“A midseason trade from the Baltimore Ravens to the Los Angeles Chargers sparked a career year for Odafe Oweh at an ideal time as he heads toward free agency,” PFF wrote. “He recorded three sacks and two forced fumbles in the Chargers' playoff loss to the New England Patriots and ranked 11th among edge defenders in PFF pass-rush win rate (16.5%) after arriving in Los Angeles.”

Oweh won’t get away from the Chargers easily, as they will likely try everything to keep him around, according to The Athletic.

“Oweh should be the Chargers’ priority as they assess their remaining in-house free agents,” Daniel Popper wrote. “He is still only 27. He is an ascending player who started to show more variety in his pass-rush arsenal after joining the Chargers. He is a known quantity in this defense.”

Commanders need WR Alec Pierce

If the Commanders can’t get both edge rushers, they need to get one and also reel in a veteran receiver who is coming into his own as a potential NFL standout. That’s what Pierce brings to the table, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Pierce delivered a career year in 2025, ranking 16th among wide receivers in PFF receiving grade (81.0) and 17th in yards per route run (2.10),” PFF wrote. “A true downfield threat, he led the NFL in average depth of target (20.0) and yards per reception (21.3).”

This is precisely the guy the Commanders and Jayden Daniels need. Combined with Terry McLaurin on the other side, the Commanders would give defenses a lot of worry.

At 25 years old, Pierce could be entering a three- or four-year prime. He’s already shown a lot of it, according to The Athletic.

“His ability to flip the field on deep catches and win 50/50 balls, while also expanding his route tree to have more of an impact in the short and intermediate passing game, will have suitors lining up to sign him,” James Boyd wrote.