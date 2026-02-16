The Washington Commanders community is mourning the loss of one of its most reliable anchors from the 1990s. Tre’ Johnson, a former Pro Bowl offensive guard who spent the bulk of his career in the nation’s capital, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at the age of 54.

The news broke after Johnson’s wife, Irene Johnson, shared a heartbreaking message on Facebook. She revealed that the former NFL standout died unexpectedly during a brief family trip. The Commanders franchise later confirmed the news, stating the organization is “heartbroken” and offering thoughts to his family and four children.

We're heartbroken to learn of the loss of former Washington All-Pro guard Tre' Johnson. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/6Iak2dhYwk — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 16, 2026

Edward Stanton Johnson III, better known as Tre', arrived in D.C. as a second-round pick out of Temple University in the 1994 NFL Draft. Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 326 pounds, he quickly became a staple of the offensive line. During his peak in 1999, Johnson earned Second-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl selection, starting all 16 games and helping Washington secure an NFC East title.

While he spent a lone season with the Cleveland Browns in 2001, he returned to Washington for his final professional season in 2002. Over nine seasons, Johnson played 93 games and started 72. He wasn't just a mountain of a man; he was a technician who protected quarterbacks with a level of consistency that earned him a spot in the Temple Athletics Hall of Fame.

Following his retirement, Johnson transitioned into a completely different kind of leadership. He became a beloved history teacher and coach at the Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland. His wife noted that recent health challenges had forced him to take a leave of absence from the classroom, though the specific cause of death has not been disclosed.

Johnson leaves behind a legacy that stretches far beyond the football field, remembered by former teammates as a “warrior” and by students as a mentor who truly cared.