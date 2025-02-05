As the Washington Commanders look to free agency and the offseason to improve their roster after losing out in the NFC Championship to the Philadelphia Eagles, their divisional rivals will move on to the Super Bowl. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 as Commanders star Jayden Daniels gave his prediction on the game.

Daniels made an appearance on the show “Nightcap” with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson where he was asked to pick a winner for the game and how it would go down. While he didn't want to say it outright, he would repeat that it is hard to “bet against Pat” in regards to Mahomes winning back-to-back titles and three total.

“I think it's gonna come down to whoever got the ball last,” Daniels said. “I think so, obviously Saquon and what they do, J-Hurts, you got AJ Brown, and then on the other side, man, you got Pat. So, it's hard to bet against Pat, right? Especially he's been here. But I think it's who can create more turnovers, who can create more negative plays on the side of the ball. And I think it's gonna come down to the end. So for me, I think it's hard to bet against Pat. I can't say, you know, rightfully so, I love playing the Eagles, they are in the division, but I think it's hard to bet against Pat.”

Commanders' Jayden Daniels gives credit Eagles and their offense

As the Commanders will look to the offseason in the hopes of making a Super Bowl themselves in the future, the team fortunately has a quarterback in Daniels that can help them get there. He had an impressive rookie season as besides being one game away from the title game, he threw for 3,568 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions to go along with 891 yards on the ground with six scores.

Though they are rivals, Daniels would give credit to the Eagles as their offense is stacked with talents like running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver AJ Brown, and quarterback Jalen Hurts, among others. Though Daniels will watch the Super Bowl from home, they look to improve next season coming off a 12-5 record which put them second in the NFC East.