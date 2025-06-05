With Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin's contract situation still uncertain, rumors are beginning to swirl about frustration brewing. NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently provided the latest update on the situation.

“Sources: #Commanders All-Pro WR Terry McLaurin has made it clear to the team that he’s frustrated with the lack of progress on a long-term deal. As I previously reported, McLaurin unexpectedly left voluntary workouts after initially attending, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll report for mandatory minicamp. McLaurin is entering the final year of his contract. Talks have been minimal,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The overall situation is far from ideal at the moment. The Commanders would likely be open to the idea of giving McLaurin a new contract. Building the offense around quarterback Jayden Daniels and a star wide receiver such as McLaurin is a recipe for success.

Yet, McLaurin's future with the Commanders has suddenly become a true subject of discussion.

The 29-year-old is a two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who recorded 82 receptions, 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns during the 2024 campaign. McLaurin played a pivotal role in the Commanders' success, as Washington finished the year with a 12-5 record. It was a stellar overall season for a fairly young team.

Jayden Daniels emerged as a star during his rookie year. He immediately developed chemistry with Terry McLaurin. Overall, the QB threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns to go along with 891 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Daniels ended up joining McLaurin on the Pro Bowl team.

With all of that being said, the Commanders clearly need to fix this situation as soon as possible. Keeping McLaurin on the roster will be of the utmost importance.

This will certainly be a situation to closely monitor throughout the remainder of the NFL offseason. Updates will be provided as they are made available.