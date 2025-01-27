The Washington Commanders watched a rebirth under Magic Johnson. The NBA legend and co-owner of the NFL franchise went on to help create a brand new contender that advanced to the NFC Championship game.

Unfortunately, Washington's first conference title game appearance since the 1991 season ended in lopsided fashion. Johnson witnessed the rival Philadelphia Eagles dismantle the Commanders 55-23 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Johnson took to X to air out his frustrations in the loss. However, the sports icon also gave the Eagles their flowers.

“I hate losing so I’m mad that my Commanders lost, but congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles for advancing to the Super Bowl,” Johnson began.

Johnson admitted his team stumbled on multiple opportunities.

“My Commanders hurt our chances of winning the game today with three fumbles and too many penalties,” Johnson said.

But Johnson praised his team, then dropped a bold prediction.

“I want to thank all the Commanders plays, coaching staff, fans, and my great Commanders partners on a very good season! The Commanders are back!” Johnson said.

Eagles turned to familiar blueprint to pummel Commanders

Sunday became the Saquon Barkley show once again. This time in front of Johnson and the Commanders for the third time this season.

Barkley didn't take long to ignite the scoring for Philly. He exploded for 60 yards on the first play of the game for Philadelphia.

Barkley wasn't through, though. This time with a short distance to the end zone, Barkley bolted to his right and added his second TD.

Barkley entered his first NFC title game piling 2,000 rushing yards during the regular season, then shredding the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams for consecutive 100-yard games. The Eagles newcomer carried the ball only 15 times. However, he wore down Washington with 118 rushing yards and scored three times.

The Eagles are heading to their fifth Super Bowl appearance. Johnson has given the rival their praise. And now, Barkley will witness his first big game of his career.