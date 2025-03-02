The San Francisco 49ers began exploring a Deebo Samuel trade this offseason and it didn’t take long for the team to find a partner. While several teams expressed interest in acquiring the veteran wideout, the Washington Commanders emerged as the frontrunner. And on Saturday, a deal got done as the Commanders landed Samuel for a fifth-round draft pick.

Both Samuel and the 49ers appeared ready for a fresh start. And the six-year receiver is going to one of the better situations in the league in the Commanders, thanks to Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.

Former NBA star and part owner of everything, including the Commanders, Magic Johnson weighed in on the deal that brings the former All-Pro to Washington. “It was nice to see my Commanders QB Jayden Daniels at the USC vs UCLA game. I know he’s all smiles after our team acquired Deebo Samuel earlier today!” Magic wrote on his official account on X.

The Commanders are all smiles after Deebo Samuel trade

While the Commanders were the league’s fifth-best scoring offense in 2024 at 28.5 points per game, the team was just 17th in passing, averaging 215.5 yards per game.

Daniels had a magnificent season after being selected second overall in the 2024 draft by Washington. He absolutely ran away with Rookie of the Year honors, throwing for 3,568 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Daniels also added 891 rushing yards and six scores on the ground.

Still, the Commanders needed a pass catcher to pair with Terry McLaurin. And Samuel appears to be the perfect fit for this offense. He can operate as an ideal number two receiver, drawing enough attention to open the field up for McLaurin while also functioning as a safety blanket for Daniels. Deebo has the unique ability to turn a simple dump off or screen into a big gain.

Tight end Zach Ertz was the Commanders’ second-leading receiver in 2024 with a productive 654 yards and seven touchdowns. And Daniels looked for Ertz when plays got off schedule or pressure was bearing down. While the veteran will still have a significant role in Washington’s offense, Samuel will more than likely assume the role of Daniels' go-to receiver in the short to intermediate areas of the field.

Johnson retired from the Los Angeles Lakers nearly 30 years ago but he just keeps on winning. He got a WNBA championship ring in 2016 thanks to his stake in the LA Sparks and of course Magic’s Dodgers won the 2024 World Series. Perhaps it won’t be too long before he’s standing on a parade float with Daniels, McLaurin and Samuel hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.