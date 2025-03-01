San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel seems ready for a change of scenery after publicly expressing displeasure with his usage on the team last season. One of the NFL’s most versatile offensive weapons is entering the final year of his deal and has requested a trade. The two sides are on the same page, as the 49ers are more open to moving the wideout than signing him to a long term extension.

Samuel has expressed interest in a trade to the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, neither team is expected to make an offer for the 29-year-old receiver, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Instead, the Washington Commanders seem to be the most likely partner in a Samuel trade.

The Texans and the Commanders were reportedly the most aggressive suitors in the Deebo sweepstakes as the two teams emerged as the frontrunners to land Samuel’s services. But now the Texans may not even put a bid in on the six-year veteran.

Can the Commanders do a deal for Deebo Samuel?

The Commanders on the other hand, are very interested in adding Samuel to the team’s offense, led by Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. The dynamic, young quarterback transformed Washington into the seventh-ranked overall offense in his breakout 2024 campaign. However, the team was just 17th as a passing unit.

One of the Commanders’ main goals this offseason is to pair number one wideout Terry McLaurin with a legit WR2 to help the team take another step forward in Daniels’ second season. Samuel could be an excellent fit as he thrives in the short to intermediate range, grinding out tough YAC with a hard nose mentality.

Samuel could also take some focus off McLaurin, allowing the Pro Bowl receiver to flourish, while also functioning as a security blanket for Daniels – a role tight end Zach Ertz occupied in 2024. However, unlike Ertz, Samuel is capable of turning three-yard dump-off passes into 20-yard gains. He can also lineup all over the formation, including in the backfield, where he’s had success as a runner in the past.

Yes, Samuel's numbers took an unexpected dive last season as he managed just 51 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns. But the 49ers as a whole had a disappointing year. And top wideout Brandon Aiyuk’s season-ending injury hurt the passing game overall. In 2024, Samuel tallied an impressive 1,117 total yards with 12 touchdowns.

The Commanders are well positioned to acquire Samuel and sign him to an extension. Washington has the third-best financial situation in the league at the moment, with more than $80 million in salary cap money available.