The league announced that the 2027 NFL Draft will be held in Washington, D.C., at the National Mall. It marks the first time the draft will be held in the nation's capital. Part-owner of the Washington Commanders, Magic Johnson, shared his reaction to the recent news.

Johnson, who is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, became a part-owner of the Commanders in 2023 when the team was sold to the ownership group led by Josh Harris. Shortly after the news announced that Washington, D.C. would host the NFL Draft in 2027, Magic Johnson couldn't contain his excitement and shared his thoughts on social media.

“The 2027 NFL Draft will be held in Washington, D.C. I'm so excited for the city and the entire DMV area! The city of D.C. is on fire right now, especially with the possibility of the new Commanders stadium being built on the old RFK site.”

We're still two years away from the event, as the 2026 NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The 2025 NFL Draft was a wild success in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as the event reportedly totaled 600,000 fans in attendance over the span of three days. Magic Johnson and the Commanders hope to obliterate that number in 2027.

When the announcement was originally made by U.S. President Donald Trump, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell claimed that he believes the attendance for the 2027 NFL Draft could reach 1 million. Overall, the league seemingly believes this could be the biggest non-game event in NFL history.

“It will not just be an event. It will be something that shows the world how far the nation's capital has come and where it's going.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the 2027 NFL Draft on the National Mall could see a million people in attendance: "It will not just be an event. It will be something that shows the world how far the nation's capital has come and where it's going." pic.twitter.com/G8UnrlfbgU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Although Magic Johnson officially retired from the NBA after the 1995-96 season, he has been wildly successful outside of basketball, and he is regarded as one of, if not the best, point guard to ever play the game. During his time playing for the Lakers, Johnson averaged 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 11.2 assists per game while shooting 52.0% from the field and 84.8% from the free-throw line.

Magic Johnson ended his basketball career with five NBA championships, three NBA Finals MVPs, three NBA MVPs, and 12 All-Star selections. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.