The Washington Commanders won't worry about the 2027 NFL Draft for another two years. But their city now knows the location of the draft spectacle: National Mall.

The venue that houses rows of national monuments will become NFL themed in the spring of '27. Mark Maske of the Washington Post revealed the location Sunday.

“Washington will host the NFL draft in 2027 on the National Mall, source says. The official announcement is expected to come Monday at the White House, according to that source,” Maske said on X.

That means the Lincoln Monument, Washington Monument and the Smithsonian Museums will have fans clad in NFL jerseys when that time comes. It'll also mark the first time a U.S. national venue will host the NFL Draft. This also steers from using a league stadium to help host the draft — a la Lambeau Field this past draft.

Reactions arrive for NFL Draft, National Mall announcement for Commanders

D.C. is also going to host the draft for the first time ever when 2027 arrives.

The city is abuzz after watching Jayden Daniels lead Washington to its first NFC title game appearance since the 1991 season. The Commanders then swiftly added Deebo Samuel via trade in March. Washington then landed a high grade following the conclusion of the '25 draft.

But the National Mall announcement sparked multiple reactions online.

“Who is ready for the 2027 NFL Draft on the National Mall in DC? Going to be amazing,” Grant Paulsen of 106.7 FM The Fan Washington posted on X.

This move also comes following the change in ownership from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris, as noted by Ben Standig of The Athletic.

“Bringing the NFL Draft to D.C. has seemed inevitable with the National Mall the desired spot. Yet another benefit of new ownership change,” Standig shared.

The White House is expected to help announce the draft's arrival to the historic mall area on Monday.