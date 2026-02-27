Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is having another stellar campaign, showing yet again why many consider him to be the face of the NBA.

While he has scoffed at the label, Edwards cannot simply ignore the impact he has on the league, especially among the fans. Edwards' electrifying style and colorful personality have made him a very popular player in his generation.

The 24-year-old Edwards has also matured over the years, understanding the game better and acknowledging that he has to be a well-rounded player, not just a scoring machine.

Former NBA star Blake Griffin pointed out that people have overlooked Edwards' defensive acumen.

“Offensively, he's gotten better and better every year, and it shows. But the one thing I don't hear talked about enough is how good a defender he actually is. He's not a target guy. You don't look to put him in a ton of actions. You sort of avoid him. He's second on the team in steals, fourth in deflections,” said Griffin on NBA on Prime.

“He’s truly a guy who’s doing it on both ends of the floor, which is huge for a team.”

Griffin, who was also a very popular player, also mentioned the significance of Edwards' fun-loving attitude. Even when he is on the court, he likes to talk smack and kid around, which fuels him to play harder.

“The other thing that I love about Ant is the joy that he plays the game of basketball and really, lives life with. That's contagious for a team, and that team takes on that personality,” added Griffin.

Edwards, who recently won his first All-Star Game MVP, has often touted his work ethic and dogged attitude in becoming among the NBA's elite.

He has led the Timberwolves to a 36-23 record—fifth place in the Western Conference—entering their game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome on Thursday.