The Los Angeles Dodgers once faced rumors about moving on from Tyler Glasnow. His injury history presented trade proposals, including to the Chicago Cubs. But Glasnow looked lights out against the other Chicago team, the White Sox, sparking honesty from Dave Roberts.

The now three-time World Series-winning skipper got real about what he saw during Thursday's MLB Spring Training outing won by L.A. 7-6.

“I thought today he was in rhythm. He was synced up, and everything was working,” Roberts said via Spectrum TV.

Glasnow emerged as the Game 6 hero of the World Series and saved L.A.'s season in that moment. Although he's been openly hard on himself for how he performed during 2025.

Everything else Dave Roberts liked from Tyler Glasnow in Dodgers/White Sox

Roberts still raved about how efficient his right-hander looked in limited duty at Camelback Ranch. He also became honest about his expectations for him.

“I expect big things,” Roberts said. “Last year, I think, was an outlier of a season. He obviously didn't have a good year. So I think he's excited about 2026 and got that bad taste out of his mouth as far as individual performance.”

Roberts adds how Glasnow: “Is confident, he's healthy, and he looks good. He's been throwing the baseball well all spring.”

Roberts is optimistic about a bounce-back season from Glasnow. But how does the team president feel?

Andrew Friedman raved about the upcoming rotation on the mound for the 2026 season. Including citing how Glasnow will be a part of the lineup to comprise this deep unit.

Glasnow threw heat in two innings — striking out four White Sox batters and surrendering one hit.