The Washington Commanders will move out of Landover, Maryland. And return to within Washington D.C. city limits following a city council vote Wednesday.

Effective 2030, the NFC East franchise will head back to the city. The franchise took to the social media website X, formerly Twitter, to announce the move.

“Today is a historic day for D.C., the Commanders organization, and our fans,” team owner Josh Harris said in a news statement. “With the council’s approval, we can now move forward on the transformative RFK project that will bring lasting economic growth for our city.”

The team played in the old Robert F. Kennedy Stadium before moving over to Landover. This will become a $3.8 billion project after the vote passed 11-2.

Commanders originally sent ‘concern' over stadium rights before vote

Concern still rose before the vote officially passed.

Team president Mark Clouse sent a public letter to chairman Phil Mendelson and members of the D.C. council Wednesday morning. With Nicki Jhabvala releasing the details in the letter.

“Less than 24 hours before the final vote, the Commanders organization was presented with a list of unworkable and impractical new last-minute demands by councilmakers, which we simply cannot agree to, as it jeopardizes the deal,” the letter read. “Most demands were made verbally without supporting documentation.”

Cluse added: “Given our deep engagement with the council over many months and our proven willingness to address any Councilmember feedback, this is unexpected and unfortunate.”

But now Jayden Daniels and the Commanders will have a new venue to operate in once 2030 rolls along. Head coach Dan Quinn also witnesses the historic franchise move as the second-year head coach of the team.

Washington, meanwhile, will aim to redeem itself from a disappointing Week 2. They fell to the Green Bay Packers Thursday night, which eventually dropped the Commanders out of Rich Eisen's power rankings.