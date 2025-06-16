Washington will need young players like Robinson to continue to develop and take that next step. Kingsbury, a decorated offensive coordinator in his own right, explained how the former Alabama standout's mentality has been different this offseason.

“He's been really focused. The biggest thing that came out of last year I think was that any of the guys that we asked to go in and play, played at a really high level. B-Rob's a guy who has played an incredibly high level. I thought early in the year when he was really healthy, he was what we expect him to be, and the focus this offseason has been great. He knows what this year means to him and can mean to us when he plays at that level.”

The Commanders have eight games against teams that made the postseason the previous year. Aside from the divisional matchups, the games that stand out on the schedule include a Monday Night Football clash against the Kansas City Chiefs in late October and an early-season Thursday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers. It's a manageable slate for Washington, and this group should be in contention for the NFC East title going down the stretch.

Robinson has put together a solid career, rushing over 700 yards during his first three years. While the 26-year-old's production has been solid, there must be another gear for him in 2025 to take pressure off Jayden Daniels, who led the team in rushing last season. The Commanders' ground game was one of their strengths last season, ranking third overall in yards per game, but Kingsbury's aware that this facet of the offense can improve.

Overall, it's great to see the franchise finally find stability under its young quarterback and relatively new coaching staff. So long as Daniels is under center, Washington should be a contender in the NFC. The Commanders are now a known quantity, so it's now time to establish some staying power, and Robinson will be critical of this franchise's present and future with the direction he seems to be heading in.