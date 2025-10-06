The Washington Commanders avoided having to put Terry McLaurin on IR, but didn’t have him against the Chargers. However, the good news is that Dan Quinn remains optimistic that McLaurin could return for the Monday Night Football game against the Bears, according to a post on X by JP Finlay.

“DQ says “we're optimistic” about McLaurin and Noah Brown returning, “the extra day never hurts” but nothing will be decided today or soon. Washington has time to figure it out and watch the guys practice”

McLaurin played in three of the Commanders' five games, catching just 10 passes for 149 yards with zero touchdowns. He’s hoping to get things turned around quickly upon returning to the lineup.

Commanders WR Terry McLauin still key to offensive attack

Deebo Samuel has taken over as the team’s top receiver. He has 30 catches for 300 yards with three touchdowns. But McLaurin could make up ground quickly as defenses have begun to pay more attention to Samuel. That could allow McLaurin to get loose for big games in the near future.

The offense clicked just fine Sunday in the 27-10 win over the Chargers. After a slow, that is. Jayden Daniels used the available receiving weapons well, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt cut loose for a huge game on the ground.

It meant a lot to Daniels, playing in his hometown, according to ESPN.

“It means a lot,” he said. “First game back to be in my hometown. You can't write a better story. I dreamt of moments like this.”

Quinn said Daniels has something special, just like he showed throughout last season.

“He just has an X factor about him,” Washington coach Dan Quinn said of Daniels, “on third and fourth downs that he can create and make plays. The last play, he threw a fantastic pass to Deebo, so he has those spaces in him.

“He showed a lot of poise. He made good decisions. Sometimes he threw the ball away and he got down. That's something we talked about and worked on. Plays that don't show up on the stat sheet but to me and to him knowing that it's a big deal for us to play at our best.”

And he did without McLaurin. Commanders’ fans are hoping the sky is the limit.