The Washington Commanders squared off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 8. Washington got star receiver Terry McLaurin back from a four-week injury absence on Monday. And the two-time Pro Bowler made an immediate impact with an incredible toe tap touchdown that tied the game just before halftime.

However, the Chiefs poured it on in the second half with back-to-back third quarter touchdowns. And Patrick Mahomes tossed his third TD pass of the game midway through the fourth quarter. The Commanders’ chances of a comeback then took a major hit when McLaurin left the game.

Washington’s top wideout was seen on the sideline in the fourth quarter with his helmet on but he didn’t take the field with the offense. He was deemed questionable to return after apparently re-aggravating his quad injury, per Ian Rapoport. McLaurin would not return to the field.

Commanders lose Terry McLaurin during MNF loss to Chiefs

This is obviously the last thing Commanders fans wanted to see. McLaurin suffered a quad injury back in Week 3. He avoided the IR but missed the next four games. The veteran wideout was finally cleared to play against the Chiefs in Week 8 but now his status is uncertain moving forward.

The Commanders were missing Jayden Daniels for the Monday Night Football matchup. But McLaurin looked sharp with backup Marcus Mariota under center. He made a sensational catch in the end zone that was ruled a touchdown after a replay review. And he also had a terrific grab on the sideline, exhibiting mind-blowing body control.

McLaurin’s night ended with three receptions for 54 yards and the touchdown. It’s possible that the lopsided score in the fourth quarter contributed to the Commanders’ decision to keep him off the field. The Chiefs went on to win 28-7.

Washington has now lost three straight games as injuries have taken a toll. The team plays the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. The Commanders hope to get healthy and back on track in the prime time conference showdown.