This season has been an utter nightmare for the Washington Commanders. After a surprise run to the NFC Championship Game last season, expectations were sky-high for Washington. Unfortunately, the 2025 season has not been kind to them in the injury department. Multiple key players have gotten injured this season, including QB Jayden Daniels and WR Terry McLaurin.

McLaurin has been ruled out for their Week 11 game against the Miami Dolphins. However, there's some good news for the Commanders regarding their star wide receiver. Despite being ruled out already, McLaurin participated in his team's practice this week in Madrid.

“Terry McLaurin began to do some light on-field work today recovering from quad injury,” Cameron Wolfe reported on X. “He won’t play this week.”

In addition, Wolfe also reported on two players that may play a key role for the Commanders in Week 11.

“RB Chris Rodriguez (shoulder) will play Sunday vs. Dolphins and have key role. DT Johnny Newton set to start for suspended Daron Payne.”

The Commanders have already lost Jayden Daniels for the next few weeks after he suffered a dislocated elbow in Week 9. While Daniels won't undergo surgery on his elbow, he's expected to miss the next few weeks. McLaurin, on the other hand, reaggravated a hamstring injury in Week 8 and has missed the last few games since. Seeing him back on the field, though, gives hope that the Commanders wide receiver will return after this week.

As Wolfe mentioned in his report, the Commanders will also be without DE Daron Payne in Week 11. Payne was suspended after an altercation with the Lions in Week 10. With Washington fighting for their fading playoff lives, it's a rough time to be without three of your best players.

The good news for the Commanders is that they'll be facing a Dolphins team that hasn't done too hot this season. They do have some momentum after a big win against the Buffalo Bills, but Washington still has a very real chance of saving their season in Spain.